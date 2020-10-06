Colts Release Week 5 Unofficial Depth Chart For Browns Matchup

Notes:

» With Michael Pittman Jr. now on injured reserve, there's some shuffling at the wide receiver position; now Daurice Fountain is listed as the No. 1 guy at the third WR spot, which previously occupied by Pittman Jr. Trey Burton is also making his first appearance on the Colts' unofficial depth chart, sitting behind Jack Doyle at the first tight end position.

» While Jonathan Taylor is the starter at the running back position, the Colts sure mixed in Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins quite a bit in last Sunday's Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears. Taylor led the way with 33 total offense snaps (46 percent) and had 18 total touches (17 rushing attempts, one reception), but Hines had 25 offensive snaps (35 percent) with 12 touches (nine rushing attempts, three receptions), while Wilkins was in for 12 offensive plays (17 percent) and had 10 touches (nine rushing attempts, one reception).

» While T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal leading the way in offensive snaps (54 each) for the Colts' wide receivers last Sunday against the Bears isn't a surprise, one might be surprised to know that Marcus Johnson — who was just elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the game on Saturday — was third in the group with 34 total offensive snaps, finishing with one big catch for 27 yards. That's just the way it is right now at receiver for the Colts, however, who have lost both Parris Campbell (knee) and Pittman Jr. (calf) indefinitely. Johnson has moved back to the practice squad, by the way, but could always been a candidate to be brought back up to the active roster.

» Last Sunday's win against the Bears was the first time the Colts had their top three tight ends healthy and available in Doyle, Burton and Mo Alie-Cox. Burton made his Colts debut against his former team, the Bears, finishing with two receptions for eight yards, playing 50 percent of the snaps after working his way back from a calf injury that kept him out of the first three games of the season. Doyle had one catch for 12 yards, while Alie-Cox's lone reception was a 13-yard touchdown catch on the Colts' opening drive of the game.

» Starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo missed the final series of the game in last Sunday's Week 4 win over the Bears; head coach Frank Reich confirmed Monday Castonzo is dealing with a rib injury, and he'll be evaluated this week to determine his availability for this Sunday's matchup against the Browns. It was fifth-year veteran Le'Raven Clark who played four snaps at left tackle to end the game for the Colts against the Bears.