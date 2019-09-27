2019 Colts Preview: Colts/Raiders, Week 4

Game Preview

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1), winners of two straight, look to continue building momentum when they play host to the Oakland Raiders (1-2) this Sunday, who are looking to right the ship.

Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) host their second consecutive home game on Sunday as they welcome the Oakland Raiders (1-2) to Lucas Oil Stadium.

The two teams met in a highly-entertaining game last season in which the Colts came out on top, so the Raiders are looking to settle the score on the Colts' home turf this time around.

Both teams have injected even more talented, athletic youth into their rosters since 2018's meeting, so don't expect the fireworks to dissipate. Here's everything you need to know about this year's contest.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • Raiders lead, 8-7 (teams are 1-1 in the playoffs). The Colts have won five of the last six matchups dating back to 2004.
  • Last game — Week 8 of 2018. Colts won, 42-28.

COACHING STAFF

Colts:

  • HC Frank Reich
  • OC Nick Sirianni
  • DC Matt Eberflus
  • STC Bubba Ventrone

Raiders:

  • HC Jon Gruden
  • OC Greg Olson
  • DC Paul Guenther
  • STC Rich Bisaccia

LAST WEEK

Colts:

  • Won vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-2), 27-24

Raiders:

  • Lost @ Minnesota Vikings (2-1), 34-14

INJURY UPDATE

Colts:

  • OUT — S Malik Hooker (knee); LB Darius Leonard (concussion); DT/DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle)
  • DOUBTFUL — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad)
  • QUESTIONABLE — CB Pierre Desir (hamstring); DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (neck); DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

Raiders:

  • OUT — WR/RB Dwayne Harris (ankle); G Gabe Jackson (knee)
  • DOUBTFUL — N/A
  • QUESTIONABLE — OL Jordan Delvey (groin); T Trent Brown (ankle/knee)

STORYLINES/THINGS TO WATCH

  • Colts Dealing With Injuries — The Colts are dealing with injuries to cornerback Pierre Desir, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, safety Malik Hooker, linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, all of whom are starters or heavy rotational players. Leonard and Lewis have already been ruled out, while Hilton has been labeled as doubtful; this will be a big "next man up" day for the Colts, and looks like a matchup that will see quite a bit of youth.
  • Can The Colts Run Wild Again? — The Colts crushed the Raiders on the ground in last year's matchup to the tune of a season-high 222 yards. Marlon Mack led the way for the Colts with 132 yards and two touchdowns while Nyheim Hines also chipped in a career-high 78 yards. The Colts' offensive line, running backs and blocking personnel are all essentially the same as last year, and Oakland's defensive front isn't drastically different. Don't be surprised if the Colts put up another big game on the ground in this one.
  • Last Time Colts Face "Oakland" Raiders? — Starting in the 2020 season, the Raiders are making their migration to Las Vegas from Oakland, marking this as the final time that the Colts face the "Oakland" Raiders — unless, of course, they meet in the postseason this year.
  • First Quarter Of The Season — NFL coaches measure the season in quarters, and with this being the final game of the first quarter of the season, how will the Colts sit at this point? They enter this game at 2-1 having played two road games to start the season against the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans, respectively, followed by a tough NFC South matchup at home against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, and then this being their second AFC West matchup in the fourth game.

WHAT THE RAIDERS ARE SAYING

INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

  • Colts WR Parris Campbell vs. Raiders CB Lamarcus Joyner — As the season progresses, expect the Colts' rookie slot receiver to see more and more action. Raiders' veteran defensive back Lamarcus Joyner has been playing a bit of nickel corner this season, so he'll be tasked with keeping up with Campbell. If Hilton cannot play this week, Campbell's role may increase even more.
  • Colts TE Eric Ebron vs. Raiders S Karl Joseph — As the cover photo indicates, Ebron had some success in this matchup in last year's game, catching both of his targets while Joseph covered him for 32 yards and a touchdown. There's no reason these two shouldn't be matched up on occasion again on Sunday,
  • Colts OT Anthony Castonzo vs. Raiders ED Clelin Ferrell — The Raiders took Ferrell No. 4 overall in this spring's draft, so they obviously envision him becoming a very productive edge defender like he was at Clemson, both as a pass rusher and against the run. The Colts' veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo will need to be prepared for Ferrell's blend of speed and power.
  • Colts DE Kemoko Turay vs. Raiders OT Kolton Miller — In this matchup of second-year players, the Colts' Turay has succeeded as a designated pass rusher this season, putting consistent pressure on the quarterback while left tackles struggle with his ability to bend the edge. This may be especially difficult for Miller this week as his 6-8 frame could struggle reaching Turay as he gets low.
  • Colts S Khari Willis vs. Raiders TE Darren Waller — With Malik Hooker out nursing a knee injury, Khari Willis, the Colts' rookie safety will see an increased role. He's already shown good instincts and closing speed in the snaps he's played this year, and he'll need it against Oakland's leading pass-catcher.

PROJECTED WEATHER

REFEREE ASSIGNMENT

BETTING LINE

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Colts:

  • Passing — QB Jacoby Brissett (646 yards)
  • Rushing — RB Marlon Mack (299 yards)
  • Receiving — WR T.Y. Hilton (195 yards)
  • Touchdowns — WR T.Y. Hilton (4)
  • Tackles — LB Anthony Walker (23)
  • Sacks — DT Denico Autry (2.5)
  • Interceptions — S Clayton Geathers, S Malik Hooker (1)

Raiders:

  • Passing — QB Derek Carr (699 yards)
  • Rushing — RB Josh Jacobs (228 yards)
  • Receiving — TE Darren Waller (267 yards)
  • Touchdowns — WR Tyrell Williams (3)
  • Tackles — S Karl Joseph (18)
  • Sacks — DE Benson Mayowa (3.5)
  • Interceptions — N/A

COMPARING 2019 STATS

Colts:

  • Total offense — 19th (347.7 YPG)
  • Scoring — 12th (23.3 PPG)
  • Passing offense — 27th (198.0 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed — Tied-12th (6)
  • Running offense — 6th (149.7 YPG)
  • Third down offense — 4th (54%)
  • Red zone offense — 6th (72.7%)
  • Total defense — 17th (358.3 YPG)
  • Scoring defense — 20th (23.7 PPG)
  • Passing defense — 13th (244.3 YPG)
  • Sacks — Tied-13th (8)
  • Running defense — 20th (114.0 YPG)
  • Third down defense — 28th (52%)
  • Red zone defense — 28th (77.8%)
  • Time of possession — 11th (31:49)
  • Turnover differential — 11th (+1)

Raiders:

  • Total offense — 27th (322.0 YPG)
  • Scoring — 29th (16.0 PPG)
  • Passing offense — 25th (217.0 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed — Tied-16th (7)
  • Running offense — 17th (105.0 YPG)
  • Third down offense — 7th (49%)
  • Red zone offense — 18th (55.6%)
  • Total defense — 25th (398.7 YPG)
  • Scoring defense — 23rd (26.0 PPG)
  • Passing defense — 24th (286.3 YPG)
  • Sacks — Tied-23rd (5)
  • Running defense — 19th (112.3 YPG)
  • Third down defense — 29th (53%)
  • Red zone defense — 11th (50%)
  • Time of possession — 18th (29:33)
  • Turnover differential — 23rd (-2)

NOTES AND QUOTES

  • Mack needs one 100-yard rushing game to tie Curtis Dickey, Randy McMillan and Lenny Moore (six) for the seventh-most such games in franchise history.
  • Hilton needs two touchdowns to pass Dallas Clark (46) for the 11th-most total touchdowns in franchise history, and would also tie Clark for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in franchise history.
  • Ebron needs one receiving touchdown to pass Doyle (14) for the eighth-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Colts' franchise history.
  • Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri needs to play in one game to tie Rohn Stark and Jeff Saturday (197) for the fifth-most games played in franchise history.
  • Colts head coach on what he's seeing from defensive rookies like Ben Banogu, Bobby Okereke and Khari Willis: "Yeah, (I'm) really excited for these guys. You mentioned Banogu, he played pretty good Sunday, which was a step up from the previous game. We expect these young guys to get better and better with each game. Same thing – Bobby stepped in to obviously a starting role, played quite a bit and played pretty well. Now, Khari has been getting plenty of play time, but now with Malik being out for a little bit, Khari and his role is going to significantly increase. Every indication we have from Khari is this guy is a ball player and he is ready for this opportunity."
  • Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on if he's impressed with Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett's play this year: "Yeah, I always have been. I got a chance to watch him practice and perform before as a broadcaster. He's athletic. He's got a very good offensive scheme that he obviously understands. He's athletic. He's a good gameday competitor and he takes care of the football. (With) the way their defense is playing you can see why they are 2-1 and they are a playoff football team."
  • This week the Colts made the following roster moves: Signed cornerback Deante Burton and defensive end Gerri Green to the practice squad and released defensive end Jamal Davis and running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad. They also elevated wide receiver Ashton Dulin to the active roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Ryan Lewis.

CATCH BEFORE THE GAME

NEXT WEEK

Colts:

  • Kansas City Chiefs (away; Sunday Night Football)

Raiders:

  • Chicago Bears (home)

