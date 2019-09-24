Colts Release Week 4 Unofficial Depth Chart For Raiders Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) on Sunday play host to the Oakland Raiders (1-2) in their 2019 Week 4 matchup Lucas Oil Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.
Here is a position-by-position look for the Raiders matchup, with some notes for each unit:
OFFENSE
— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Deon Cain, Parris Campbell
— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark
— LG: Quenton Nelson, Joe Haeg
— C: Ryan Kelly, Josh Andrews
— RG: Mark Glowinski, Joe Haeg
— RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark
— TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
— WR: Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers
— QB: Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer
— TE: Eric Ebron, Hale Hentges
— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jonathan Williams, Jordan Wilkins
Notes:
» No differences this week compared to last week.
» At the running back position, the Colts split reps last Sunday between Marlon Mack (44 snaps), Nyheim Hines (18 snaps) and Jordan Wilkins (10 snaps), with Jonathan Wilkins inactive.
» T.Y. Hilton re-aggravated a quad injury and didn't play the second half of last Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, leading to an increase in reps for the rest of the wide receivers. Deon Cain led the way with 40 snaps, followed by Parris Campbell (32 snaps), Zach Pascal (31 snaps) and Chester Rogers (29 snaps).
———————
DEFENSE
— DE: Justin Houston, Kemoko Turay
— NT: Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart
— UT: Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis, Jihad Ward
— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ben Banogu
— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed
— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke
— SAM: Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin
— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Ryan Lewis
— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Rolan Milligan
— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis
— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III
Notes:
» No differences this week compared to last week.
» Against the Falcons last Sunday, the Colts were tested in their depth up front after Denico Autry (eye), Al-Quadin Muhammad (stinger) and Tyquan Lewis (ankle) all suffered injuries; Autry and Muhammad both were able to return, while Lewis was eventually downgraded to out. Already inactive for the game was Jihad Ward and Jabaal Sheard, so snaps up front were split up by Autry and Justin Houston (46 snaps each), Muhammad (42 snaps), Margus Hunt (37 snaps), Grover Stewart (32 snaps), Ben Banogu (19 snaps), Kemoko Turay (13 snaps) and Lewis (eight snaps).
» With Malik Hooker on and off the field last Sunday with a knee injury — now we know he'll likely miss a few weeks moving forward — we saw rookie Khari Willis play 27 snaps against the Falcons. Willis is expected to fill in Hooker's role moving forward, while George Odum and Rolan Milligan could also see added snaps on defense.
———————
SPECIALISTS
— P: Rigoberto Sanchez
— PK: Adam Vinatieri
— H: Rigoberto Sanchez
— LS: Luke Rhodes
— KR: Parris Campbell, Nyheim Hines
— PR: Chester Rogers, Nyheim Hines
Notes:
» No differences this week compared to last week.
» Parris Campbell was one ankle tackle away from taking his first kickoff to the house last Sunday against the Falcons. The speedy rookie seems on the brink of breaking one; it seems like a matter of when, not if.