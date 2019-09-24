Colts Release Week 4 Unofficial Depth Chart For Raiders Matchup

» Against the Falcons last Sunday, the Colts were tested in their depth up front after Denico Autry (eye), Al-Quadin Muhammad (stinger) and Tyquan Lewis (ankle) all suffered injuries; Autry and Muhammad both were able to return, while Lewis was eventually downgraded to out. Already inactive for the game was Jihad Ward and Jabaal Sheard, so snaps up front were split up by Autry and Justin Houston (46 snaps each), Muhammad (42 snaps), Margus Hunt (37 snaps), Grover Stewart (32 snaps), Ben Banogu (19 snaps), Kemoko Turay (13 snaps) and Lewis (eight snaps).