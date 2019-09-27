Malik Hooker, Darius Leonard, Tyquan Lewis Ruled Out Against Raiders; T.Y. Hilton Doubtful, Three Questionable

» Desir was initially listed with a hamstring injury on Wednesday's practice report, and he was a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday. The sixth-year veteran played all 60 defensive snaps in last Sunday's Week 3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, after overcoming a knee injury that knocked him out of the previous week's game against the Tennessee Titans. Should Desir miss Sunday's game, or be limited in any fashion, the team could turn to rookie Rock Ya-Sin or third-year veteran Quincy Wilson to get added snaps at the cornerback position. Other current options at the cornerback position include Ryan Lewis and rookie Marvell Tell III, who is yet to make his NFL debut.

» Muhammad suffered a stinger during the second quarter of last Sunday's win over the Falcons, but was eventually able to return, finishing with one tackle — bringing down running back Devonta Freeman for a loss of five yards midway through the third quarter — and also adding a hit on quarterback Matt Ryan. That neck injury, however, kept Muhammad out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Should Muhammad be out or limited Sunday vs. the Raiders, those who could get added snaps at defensive end could include Ben Banogu or Kemoko Turay, while veteran defensive tackles Margus Hunt and Denico Autry also have the ability to play off the edge. (The wild card at defensive end could be Sheard, who underwent a minor knee procedure during training camp and is yet to make his 2019 debut; Sheard returned to practice last week and was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.)