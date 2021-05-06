Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced Thursday the signing of five of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.

The Colts signed defensive end Kwity Paye, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, safety Shawn Davis, wide receiver Mike Strachan and offensive lineman Will Fries to rookie contracts on Thursday.

Additionally, the Colts signed five undrafted free agents Thursday and waived cornerback Will Sunderland.

For more information on the five draft picks who signed today, click the links below:

Also, be sure to catch the season finale of "With the Next Pick," which details how the Colts landed each of their picks in the 2021 NFL Draft:

