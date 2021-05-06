Colts Sign 5 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts signed defensive end Kwity Paye, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, safety Shawn Davis, wide receiver Mike Strachan and offensive lineman Will Fries to rookie contracts on Thursday.
Additionally, the Colts signed five undrafted free agents Thursday and waived cornerback Will Sunderland.
