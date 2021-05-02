Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

Fries, a Cranford, N.J., native, redshirted his true freshman season in 2016 at Penn State, but quickly found his way into the lineup his redshirt freshman season, when he appeared in all 13 games with nine starts and earning Honorable Mention All-Freshman Team honors from BTN.com.

Fries started 11 games the following year — seven at right tackle and four at left tackle — before starting the entire season, 13 games, at right tackle his redshirt junior year in 2019, when he was selected All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and the media.

Then there was the aforementioned 2020 season, in which Fries made three starts at right tackle to begin the season before finishing out the year with six starts at right guard.

"I think it's going to help me a ton," Fries said of his position flexibility at Penn State. "Being a guy who can play multiple positions and play at a high level at those positions, I think that's one of my biggest assets. I think that's going to help me out a lot going forward."

The Colts are yet to specify a position for Fries to commit to, if any, moving forward, but he's confident in his abilities whether it's at guard or tackle.