Colts Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

The Colts announced Thursday the signings of five undrafted free agents: WR Tarik Black (Texas), LB Anthony Butler (Liberty), RB Deon Jackson (Duke), LB Isaiah Kaufusi (BYU) and WR Tyler Vaughns (USC).

Four former undrafted free agents were regular starters on the 2020 Colts: WR Zach Pascal, TE Jack Doyle, DL Denico Autry and CB Kenny Moore. Autry signed with the Tennessee Titans as an unrestricted free agent this offseason while Pascal, Doyle and Moore all return to the Colts in 2021.

The full list of former undrafted free agents on the Colts' current roster who will be joined by this year's class:

TE Mo Alie-Cox

RB Darius Anderson

OT Jake Benzinger

PK Rodrigo Blankenship

CB Andre Chachere

CB Anthony Chesley

DT Cameron Cline

WR Quartney Davis

TE Jack Doyle

WR Ashton Dulin

OG Jake Eldrenkamp

TE Farrod Green

WR DeMichael Harris

RB Benny LeMay

S Rolan Milligan

CB Kenny Moore

LB Skai Moore

QB Jalen Morton

OT Carter O'Donnell

S George Odum

WR Zach Pascal

OG Chris Reed

LS Luke Rhodes

P Rigoberto Sanchez

DT Taylor Stallworth

CB Roderic Teamer

TE Noah Togiai

TE Andrew Vollert

DT Chris Williams

Here's what you need to know about each of the Colts' five new UDFAs:

Tarik Black | WR | 6-3 | 215 lbs.

Black caught 50 passes for 747 yards and three touchdowns in four college seasons spent at Michigan (2017-2019) and Texas (2020). He recorded a 4.53 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical jump at his pro day earlier this year. Black missed 17 games during his first two years at Michigan due to both a broken left foot (2017) and a fracture in his right foot (2018).

Anthony Butler | LB | 6-1 | 222 lbs.

Butler transferred to Liberty from Charlotte for his final collegiate season and had 67 tackles, two interceptions, four pass break-ups and four tackles for a loss in 2020. He appeared in 36 games (16 starts) at Charlotte and recorded 146 tackles, 10 1/2 tackles for a loss, 3 1/2 sacks and four pass break-ups before transferring to Liberty.

Deon Jackson | RB | 6-0 | 220 lbs.

Only two running backs had faster 40-yard dash times at their respective 2021 pro days than Jackson, who clocked a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at Duke's pro day. Jackson appeared in 48 games for the Blue Devils (31 starts) and rushed for 2,267 yards on 526 carries while adding 534 yards on 61 catches with 23 total touchdowns. Jackson was a team captain in 2020.

Isaiah Kaufusi | LB | 6-2 | 222 lbs.

Kaufusi is one of 17 members of his extended family to play football at BYU, where he finished his career as a team captain in 2020. He led the Cougars with 83 tackles last year and added 4 1/2 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and a pick-six in 12 games (nine starts).

Tyler Vaughns | WR | 6-2 | 184 lbs.