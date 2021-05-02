Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

Strachan, who redshirted his true freshman season at Charleston, and then recorded one reception in his redshirt freshman year, burst onto the scene his redshirt sophomore season with the Golden Eagles in 2018. That year, he earned First-Team All-Mountain East Conference honors after hauling in 48 receptions for a single-season school record 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2019, Strachan continued his ascent. A First-Team All-MEC selection for a second straight year, and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Second-Team All-American honoree, Strachan set single-season school records once again in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (19). Among Division II wide receivers, Strachan finished second in receiving touchdowns, fifth in receiving yards per game, sixth in receiving yards and ninth in receptions.

But in 2020, with hopes of eventually playing at the next level, Strachan would see his senior season at Charleston postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strachan said he was "sort of worried" about his future in football at that point, but remained optimistic that he'd eventually get his shot.

"I really wanted a season, but, you know, God headed in another direction for me," he said. "I would have loved to play, but I knew once the season was cancelled it was time for me to take another shot at the next level. I was really prepared for it; I was ready to go. I knew I can come in and compete and be an asset to the team right away."

At 6-foot-5 and 226 pounds, Strachan possesses rare size and athleticism at wide receiver for the Colts.

The team already has plenty of firepower at the position — guys like T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, DeMichael Harris and Dezmon Patmon — but Strachan said he'll do everything he can to work at his craft to try to make some noise and eventually work his way into the rotation.