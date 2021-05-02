Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts used a seventh-round pick on Saturday to select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Mike Strachan. What does the Charleston product bring to the table?

May 01, 2021
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — All Mike Strachan has needed is a chance.

Born in the Bahamas, his parents would send him to Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg, Va., where he won a state championship in football and was a standout track performer.

Next up was Division II University of Charleston, where Strachan developed into a two-time all-conference performer, and in 2019 earned Second-Team All-American honors.

On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts decided to keep that theme going, as they took a chance on the big-bodied wide receiver by selecting Strachan in the seventh round (229th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I'm all in with the Colts," Strachan told reporters shortly after his selection. "I love this organization and I just appreciate them giving me a chance. It just means the world to me and my family."

Strachan, who redshirted his true freshman season at Charleston, and then recorded one reception in his redshirt freshman year, burst onto the scene his redshirt sophomore season with the Golden Eagles in 2018. That year, he earned First-Team All-Mountain East Conference honors after hauling in 48 receptions for a single-season school record 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2019, Strachan continued his ascent. A First-Team All-MEC selection for a second straight year, and American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Second-Team All-American honoree, Strachan set single-season school records once again in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (19). Among Division II wide receivers, Strachan finished second in receiving touchdowns, fifth in receiving yards per game, sixth in receiving yards and ninth in receptions.

But in 2020, with hopes of eventually playing at the next level, Strachan would see his senior season at Charleston postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strachan said he was "sort of worried" about his future in football at that point, but remained optimistic that he'd eventually get his shot.

"I really wanted a season, but, you know, God headed in another direction for me," he said. "I would have loved to play, but I knew once the season was cancelled it was time for me to take another shot at the next level. I was really prepared for it; I was ready to go. I knew I can come in and compete and be an asset to the team right away."

At 6-foot-5 and 226 pounds, Strachan possesses rare size and athleticism at wide receiver for the Colts.

The team already has plenty of firepower at the position — guys like T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, DeMichael Harris and Dezmon Patmon — but Strachan said he'll do everything he can to work at his craft to try to make some noise and eventually work his way into the rotation.

"I'm just an overall playmaker," he said when asked what kind of receiver he is. "I'm going to come in and be coachable. I'm going to give championship effort. I feel like I'm that special player that the Colts need. I just feel like I can come in and with the tools I have adding up to what we already have, that we could really be in the run for a Super Bowl. That's really what I want to get to is a Super Bowl and I feel like we can definitely do that especially with the tools that we have right now."

