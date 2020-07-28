Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 08:00 AM

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team’s running backs.

/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

102019_ind-hou-mack-hines-pregame
MATT BOWEN/Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's running backs.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Nyheim Hines

» Marlon Mack

» Jordan Wilkins

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» Roosevelt Nix (fullback)

» Jonathan Taylor

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» Bruce Anderson III

» Darius Jackson

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» Jonathan Williams

THE SKINNY:

After collecting the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the NFL in 2019, the Colts' rushing attack is back with even more firepower in 2020.

Returning is starter Marlon Mack, who is coming off his first-career 1,000-yard rushing performance, as well as the versatile Nyheim Hines and steady Jordan Wilkins.

But added to the mix is 2020 second-round pick Jonathan Taylor, the two-time Doak Walker Award winner from Wisconsin who finished his college career sixth all-time in NCAA history in rushing yards.

The Colts also utilized free agency this offseason to add another key piece to their backfield in Pro Bowl fullback Roosevelt Nix.

Training camp is sure to be a prime opportunity to get an initial idea how head coach Frank Reich and running backs coach Tom Rathman plan to split the carries with their "1-1" punch in Mack and Taylor, while Hines could also see an uptick in production as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield with a new quarterback, Philip Rivers, who has experience with similar players like Darren Sproles, Danny Woodhead and Austin Ekeler from his time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

» How exactly will the "1-1 punch" of Marlon Mack and Jonathan Taylor work out in terms of actual workload for each back?

» How long will it take for Taylor to get rolling in his rookie season?

» How will Philip Rivers being at quarterback affect Nyheim Hines' role within the offense?

Find the answers to these questions by clicking here.

Advertising