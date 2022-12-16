Colts Mailbag: Shadowing Justin Jefferson, Bernhard Raimann's Crucial Evaluation, Parris Campbell's Revenge Game?

Nicholas S., West Lafayette, Ind.: "People keep saying we need to draft our future qb but what is wrong with having us having a young qb in Sam Ehlinger as our future qb?"

Walker: Nicholas, Sam Ehlinger is under contract with the Colts for at least another two seasons. He will remain an option at the quarterback position for the team for the foreseeable future. I think the simple evaluation is you're mostly encouraged by what you saw out of him against the Washington Commanders, and then he had a tough outing starting on the road in that New England Patriots game. Beyond that, if Ehlinger doesn't play the rest of this season, there's no doubt how hard he will work this offseason to earn a job — whether it ends up being as starter or backup — moving into 2023.

However, the Colts need the answer at quarterback. Look around the AFC: the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers all have young studs at quarterback. Heck, the Jacksonville Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence are looking quite dangerous heading into next season, too.

It's so much easier said than done as a Colts fan to say "we need to draft our future QB," but in order to compete with those teams above — and, of course, you can't forget about the Tennessee Titans — then you've got to be able to match wits at that critical position.

Jeremy F., Indianapolis: "JJ, is it possible that the team's struggles over this season and the past several extend beyond quarterback and head coaching? Has anyone ever noticed that the placement of head coach and/or QB bears some direct or indirect connection to either #18 and/or the winning culture from the early 2000s?

We need to remember: Andrew Luck was widely touted as the best QB prospect since Manning when he was drafted. Matt Ryan was steered here by Manning, and "Uncle Phil" knocked our guys out of the playoffs in back-to-back years.

Also, former head coach Frank Reich started his coaching career here from 2009 to 2011. Plus Saturday, Reggie, and Cato June are here now. Leslie Frazier, we know, is heading the Buffalo Bills defense and he was here for the Super Bowl run in 2006; his name has been brought up for the coaching vacancy.

Could all this adversity and frustration be the football gods telling Colts fans (and Irsay in particular) to leave the past in the past, no matter how good it is historically, and to not revive/reboot former success?"

Walker: Hey Jeremy, I think I see what you're getting at, but I guess my question would be: why wouldn't you want to surround your organization with greatness? With homegrown guys who can show the current crop of players what it takes to win a Super Bowl title right here in Indianapolis?

I can tell you right now: the Colts are looking at an upcoming offseason of change, starting at head coach, and then filtering on down through the coaching staff and almost every position on the roster, whether starting jobs or depth roles. But one thing that will never change about this organization is the emphasis and value it places on its beloved former players, coaches, and front office personnel who brought this thing over from Baltimore and eventually built Indianapolis into a football town.

Nesjan3 on Colts.com Forums: "Has there been any whispers or rumors whatsoever of a possible Matt Ryan retirement after the season?"

Walker: Nothing of the sort. In fact, he was just asked this week about whether or not the pending decision to play next season has crept into his mind: