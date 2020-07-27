2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's cornerbacks.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Kenny Moore II

» Marvell Tell III

» Rock Ya-Sin

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» T.J. Carrie

» Xavier Rhodes

» Isaiah Rodgers

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» Picasso Nelson Jr.

» Lafayette Pitts

» Jackson Porter

» Travis Reed

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» Briean Boddy-Calhoun

THE SKINNY:

The Colts brought in a solid mix of youth and experience to the cornerback position, already adding to a young, talented group that showed some promise in 2019.

The team returns starters Kenny Moore II and Rock Ya-Sin, as well as Marvell Tell III, but will be aided by the addition of free agent pickup Xavier Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who was named First-Team All-Pro in 2017.

Other additions at corner this offseason include veteran free agent T.J. Carrie and 2020 sixth-round pick Isaiah Rodgers.

One of the main developments to keep an eye on throughout training camp is which players are in rotation at the third cornerback spot. While Moore II and Ya-Sin are returning starters, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus could possibly choose to go with the veteran newcomer Rhodes or Tell III, who was a college safety at USC who made the transition over to corner as rookie last year and had some nice moments later in the year.

Carrie and Rodgers, meanwhile, should provide the Colts with quality depth behind Moore II at the ever-important nickel cornerback spot.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

» Can Xavier Rhodes find his All-Pro form working with familiar coaches in his first season in Indy?

» Can Rock Ya-Sin keep the momentum going from a solid second half of his rookie season?

» How will the depth end up playing out at the nickel cornerback spot?