Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 09:00 AM

2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's tight ends.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Mo Alie-Cox

» Jack Doyle

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» Trey Burton

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» Ian Bunting

» Farrod Green

» Xavier Grimble

» Matt Lengel

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» Eric Ebron

THE SKINNY:

Fresh off his second-career Pro Bowl selection, Jack Doyle is back to lead the Colts' tight ends once again in 2020.

The group — which also includes the returning Mo Alie-Cox — will be looking to replace the production of Eric Ebron, however, who departed in free agency this offseason after two years in Indy.

That's where Trey Burton enters the picture.

Burton, who signed as a free agent this offseason, is a seven-year NFL veteran with 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns to his credit, and he also has experience within head coach Frank Reich's system, having played under Reich when he was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016-17.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

» Can Trey Burton help replace what the Colts will be missing from Eric Ebron?

» How could Philip Rivers' past experiences help a guy like Mo Alie-Cox?

» Could the Colts utilize even more three tight end sets?

Find the answers to these questions by clicking here.

