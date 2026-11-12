Colts Cheerleaders announce auditions for 2027 squad

The 2027 Colts Cheer Auditions will begin with a virtual preliminary round, followed by in-person finalist workshops and the Final Showcase.

Fri., Feb. 24, 10 p.m. ET – Interested candidates should apply at Colts.com/auditions by this deadline. Candidates must be at least 18 years old by May 1, 2027, and have a high school diploma or its equivalent as of July 1, 2027.

Mar. 2027 – Following the virtual preliminary round, about 50 candidates will be selected to advance to a series of in-person finalist workshops.