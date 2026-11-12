 Skip to main content
For The Shoe
Advertising

Colts Cheerleaders announce auditions for 2027 squad

Prospective candidates invited to begin their audition journey with December workshop and winter prep classes.

Nov 12, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Colts Communications
26-colts-cheer-auditions-16x9

Applications are now open for the 2027 Indianapolis Colts Cheer Auditions, presented by Diamonds Direct and in part by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, officially kicking off the search for the next members of the Colts Cheer squad.

To help prospective candidates prepare for auditions, Colts Cheer will offer an Audition Workshop and a series of in-person prep classes designed to provide an inside look at the audition process while helping participants build confidence, refine technique and experience Colts Cheer-style choreography.

Candidates may register for the Audition Workshop and prep classes and also apply for the 2027 Colts Cheer Auditions at Colts.com/auditions.

Audition Workshop - Sunday, December 13

Prospective candidates can kick off their audition journey alongside current Colts Cheerleaders and staff while learning choreography, gaining insight into the expectations of Colts Cheer and preparing for the audition process.

Registration is $75 through Nov. 30 and increases to $90 beginning Dec. 1

WHEN: Sunday, December 15, 9 a,m. - 3 p.m.

WHERE: Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

Register for the Audition Workshop today

Prep Classes - January & February

Five additional prep classes will be offered throughout January and February. Designed to build confidence and refine technique, the sessions will help candidates prepare for each stage of the audition process while experiencing the Colts Cheer performance style.

Classes are $30 per session, with a $25 savings available to candidates who register for all five classes. Participation in the workshop and classes is optional, but highly recommended.

WHEN: Jan. 19, Jan. 28, Feb. 3, Feb. 9 and Feb. 25, 2027 (Programming begins at 6 p.m.)

WHERE: Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center

Register for Prep Classes today

2026 Colts Cheerleader Audition Prep Class

Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader candidates kick off weekly audition prep classes in preparation for Colts Cheerleading Auditions.

Mika T. and Laura P.
1 / 131

Mika T. and Laura P.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2354
2 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0006
3 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
4 / 131

Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0087
5 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
6 / 131

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
7 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0191
8 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0198
9 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0261
10 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0278
11 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0287
12 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0290
13 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0319
14 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0325
15 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0337
16 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0341
17 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0357
18 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0392
19 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0399
20 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0404
21 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0445
22 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
23 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
24 / 131

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
25 / 131

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jamie H.
26 / 131

Jamie H.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0576
27 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
28 / 131

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
29 / 131

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
30 / 131

Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
31 / 131

Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Paighton D. and Maddy O.
32 / 131

Paighton D. and Maddy O.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0761
33 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0800
34 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0835
35 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_0846
36 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1045
37 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1157
38 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
39 / 131

Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
40 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
41 / 131

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1511
42 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1620
43 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1654
44 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1671
45 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1731
46 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Maddy O.
47 / 131

Maddy O.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1857
48 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1889
49 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1900
50 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1916
51 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1920
52 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_1937
53 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2031
54 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2053
55 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
56 / 131

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Diva H.
57 / 131

Diva H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Diva H.
58 / 131

Diva H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
59 / 131

Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Haley W.
60 / 131

Haley W.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2215
61 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2278
62 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2299
63 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2378
64 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2430
65 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2444
66 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
67 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2519
68 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Hannah O.
69 / 131

Hannah O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
70 / 131

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
71 / 131

Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
72 / 131

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2608
73 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
74 / 131

Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2679
75 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2681
76 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Mary-Kaitlin P.
77 / 131

Mary-Kaitlin P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Hannah O.
78 / 131

Hannah O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
79 / 131

Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_2852
80 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Hannah O.
81 / 131

Hannah O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
82 / 131

Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3043
83 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3053
84 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3079
85 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Mary-Kaitlin P.
86 / 131

Mary-Kaitlin P.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3120
87 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3156
88 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3205
89 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Haley W.
90 / 131

Haley W.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
91 / 131

Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
92 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3370
93 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Diva H.
94 / 131

Diva H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mary-Kaitlin P.
95 / 131

Mary-Kaitlin P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
96 / 131

Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3584
97 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
98 / 131

Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natsume N.
99 / 131

Natsume N.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3662
100 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Jada W.
101 / 131

Jada W.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3792
102 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_3841
103 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
104 / 131

Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4013
105 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4020
106 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4034
107 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4057
108 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4095
109 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
110 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4235
111 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4316
112 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
113 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jada W.
114 / 131

Jada W.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
115 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natsume N.
116 / 131

Natsume N.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4464
117 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4560
118 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4660
119 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
120 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
121 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4851
122 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4891
123 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4918
124 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
125 / 131

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_4998
126 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_5076
127 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_5173
128 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_5177
129 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_5387
130 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0115_Cheer_Workshop_5493
131 / 131
© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Additional Audition Details

The 2027 Colts Cheer Auditions will begin with a virtual preliminary round, followed by in-person finalist workshops and the Final Showcase.

Fri., Feb. 24, 10 p.m. ET – Interested candidates should apply at Colts.com/auditions by this deadline. Candidates must be at least 18 years old by May 1, 2027, and have a high school diploma or its equivalent as of July 1, 2027.

Mar. 2027 – Following the virtual preliminary round, about 50 candidates will be selected to advance to a series of in-person finalist workshops.

Sat., Mar. 27 – Approximately 50 finalists will take the stage for the Final Showcase at Hilbert Circle Theatre in downtown Indianapolis, where they will perform before judges, family, friends, alumni and members of the Colts organization. The 2027 Colts Cheer team will be announced that evening.

Behind the Scenes: 2026 Cheer Media Day | Photo Gallery

Step behind the scenes for an exclusive look at the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders' 2026 Media Day.

Paighton D., Autumn H. and Diva H.
1 / 127

Paighton D., Autumn H. and Diva H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P., Lily B., Natalie S., Megan M., Malia D. and Autumn H.
2 / 127

Myana P., Lily B., Natalie S., Megan M., Malia D. and Autumn H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
3 / 127

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Diva H.
4 / 127

Diva H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
5 / 127

Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R. and Allison B.
6 / 127

Alyssa R. and Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
7 / 127

Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
8 / 127

Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
9 / 127

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
10 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
11 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
12 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P., Jessica A. and Paighton D.
13 / 127

Myana P., Jessica A. and Paighton D.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0602_CHEER_MEDIADAY-20
14 / 127
© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
15 / 127

Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
16 / 127

Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
17 / 127

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
18 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
19 / 127

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
20 / 127

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Whitney L.
21 / 127

Whitney L.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
22 / 127

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
23 / 127

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natsume N.
24 / 127

Natsume N.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
25 / 127

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
Laura P.
26 / 127

Laura P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Paighton D.
27 / 127

Paighton D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natalie S.
28 / 127

Natalie S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P., Lily B., Natalie S., Megan M., Autumn H. and Malia D.
29 / 127

Myana P., Lily B., Natalie S., Megan M., Autumn H. and Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M., Mika T. and Alyssa R.
30 / 127

Danae M., Mika T. and Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
31 / 127

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
32 / 127

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Whitney L.
33 / 127

Whitney L.

© Indianapolis Colts
Whitney L.
34 / 127

Whitney L.

© Indianapolis Colts
Diva H.
35 / 127

Diva H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Maddy O.
36 / 127

Maddy O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Morgan M.
37 / 127

Morgan M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Paighton D., Sophia S., Kinsley B., Morgan M., Diva H. and Hannah O.
38 / 127

Paighton D., Sophia S., Kinsley B., Morgan M., Diva H. and Hannah O.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0602_CHEER_MEDIADAY-97
39 / 127
© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0602_CHEER_MEDIADAY-100
40 / 127
© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
41 / 127

Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
42 / 127

Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Sophia S.
43 / 127

Sophia S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
44 / 127

Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
45 / 127

Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
46 / 127

Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
47 / 127

Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
48 / 127

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
49 / 127

Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Maddy O.
50 / 127

Maddy O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
51 / 127

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Maddy O.
52 / 127

Maddy O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Autumn H.
53 / 127

Autumn H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Autumn H.
54 / 127

Autumn H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Sophia S.
55 / 127

Sophia S.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0608_CHEER_BTS_HEADSHOTS-34
56 / 127
© Indianapolis Colts
Sophia S.
57 / 127

Sophia S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Sophia S.
58 / 127

Sophia S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
59 / 127

Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B.
60 / 127

Lily B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Maddy O.
61 / 127

Maddy O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Megan M.
62 / 127

Megan M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Maddy O.
63 / 127

Maddy O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Autumn H.
64 / 127

Autumn H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Autumn H.
65 / 127

Autumn H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Megan M.
66 / 127

Megan M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Megan M.
67 / 127

Megan M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
68 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria F.
69 / 127

Victoria F.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria F.
70 / 127

Victoria F.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria F.
71 / 127

Victoria F.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria F.
72 / 127

Victoria F.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B.
73 / 127

Lily B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
74 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0608_CHEER_BTS_HEADSHOTS-71
75 / 127
© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria F.
76 / 127

Victoria F.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria F.
77 / 127

Victoria F.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
78 / 127

Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
79 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
80 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natalie S.
81 / 127

Natalie S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natalie S.
82 / 127

Natalie S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natalie S.
83 / 127

Natalie S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natalie S.
84 / 127

Natalie S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mary-Kaitlin P.
85 / 127

Mary-Kaitlin P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mary-Kaitlin P.
86 / 127

Mary-Kaitlin P.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0608_CHEER_BTS_HEADSHOTS-99
87 / 127
© Indianapolis Colts
Natalie S.
88 / 127

Natalie S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
89 / 127

Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
90 / 127

Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
91 / 127

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
92 / 127

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
93 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
94 / 127

Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Danae M.
95 / 127

Danae M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
96 / 127

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Haley W.
97 / 127

Haley W.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
98 / 127

Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Haley W.
99 / 127

Haley W.

© Indianapolis Colts
Hannah O.
100 / 127

Hannah O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mary-Kaitlin P.
101 / 127

Mary-Kaitlin P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mary-Kaitlin P.
102 / 127

Mary-Kaitlin P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Hannah O.
103 / 127

Hannah O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Hannah O.
104 / 127

Hannah O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
105 / 127

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Whitney L.
106 / 127

Whitney L.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V. and Erin Smith - Cheerleader Manager
107 / 127

Victoria V. and Erin Smith - Cheerleader Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
108 / 127

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
Victoria V.
109 / 127

Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
110 / 127

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
111 / 127

Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Maylea Salmon - Photographic Services Associate
112 / 127

Maylea Salmon - Photographic Services Associate

© Indianapolis Colts
Natsume N.
113 / 127

Natsume N.

© Indianapolis Colts
Laura P.
114 / 127

Laura P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Whitney L.
115 / 127

Whitney L.

© Indianapolis Colts
Whitney L.
116 / 127

Whitney L.

© Indianapolis Colts
Diva H.
117 / 127

Diva H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natsume N.
118 / 127

Natsume N.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
119 / 127

Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
120 / 127

Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
2026_0608_CHEER_BTS_HEADSHOTS-186
121 / 127
© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P.
122 / 127

Myana P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P.
123 / 127

Myana P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P.
124 / 127

Myana P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
125 / 127

Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
126 / 127

Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
127 / 127

Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts launch Countdown to Kickoff with citywide celebrations ahead of 2026 home opener

From the Blueing of the Canal and Colts 5K to community outreach events, fan experiences and the Home Opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts are inviting Colts Nation to celebrate the return of football through Countdown to Kickoff festivities across Central Indiana.

news

Colts Cheer unveils new Anvil Strike look

Learn more about the design behind the new look your Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders will wear when the team takes the field in their own Rivalries uniform.

news

Colts and Gold Hinge Launch Exclusive Women's Apparel Collection

The Indianapolis Colts and Gold Hinge have teamed up through the NFL Local Collaboration Program to debut an exclusive women's apparel collection designed for the modern female fan. Inspired by Colts tradition, Indianapolis pride and Gold Hinge's signature style, the five-piece collection blends fashion and fandom for women who are all in, on and off gameday.

news

'Making The Team' to recap the road to 2026 Colts Cheer Squad

"Colts Cheer: Making The Team," a 30 min. show recounting the audition process for the 2026 Colts Cheerleaders, will air this Wed., April 22, at 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Fox59 Now, the free app available on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung connected TVs.

news

Colts Cheerleaders announce members of 2026 squad

The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders this weekend announced the members of the 2026 Colts Cheer squad.

news

Tune in LIVE to see who will make the 2026 Colts Cheer team!

The 2026 Colts Cheer team announcement will take place LIVE on March 7 at 6:15pm ET on Colts Cheer Instagram, Facebook and TikTok

news

Top finalists to compete for spot on 2026 Colts Cheer Squad

Next month, the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders will host their Final Audition Showcase, where 48 finalists, representing Indiana and 16 other states, will compete to become members of the 2026 squad.

news

Colts Cheerleaders announce audition dates for 2026 squad

The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders have released dates and deadlines for the 2026 Colts Cheer Auditions, presented by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, the Salon Choice of the Colts Cheerleaders.

news

2025 Colts Cheer squad announced

The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders last night announced the members of the 2025 Colts Cheer squad.

news

Watch the top finalists compete for a spot on the 2025 Colts Cheer squad!

Fans can watch, stream live performances at Final Audition Showcase on March 5

news

Meet the 2024 Colts Cheer team!

The final team was announced Thursday evening.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising