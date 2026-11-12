Colts Cheerleaders announce auditions for 2027 squad

Applications are now open for the 2027 Indianapolis Colts Cheer Auditions, presented by Diamonds Direct and in part by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, officially kicking off the search for the next members of the Colts Cheer squad.
To help prospective candidates prepare for auditions, Colts Cheer will offer an Audition Workshop and a series of in-person prep classes designed to provide an inside look at the audition process while helping participants build confidence, refine technique and experience Colts Cheer-style choreography.
Candidates may register for the Audition Workshop and prep classes and also apply for the 2027 Colts Cheer Auditions at Colts.com/auditions.
Audition Workshop - Sunday, December 13
Prospective candidates can kick off their audition journey alongside current Colts Cheerleaders and staff while learning choreography, gaining insight into the expectations of Colts Cheer and preparing for the audition process.
Registration is $75 through Nov. 30 and increases to $90 beginning Dec. 1
WHEN: Sunday, December 15, 9 a,m. - 3 p.m.
WHERE: Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center
Prep Classes - January & February
Five additional prep classes will be offered throughout January and February. Designed to build confidence and refine technique, the sessions will help candidates prepare for each stage of the audition process while experiencing the Colts Cheer performance style.
Classes are $30 per session, with a $25 savings available to candidates who register for all five classes. Participation in the workshop and classes is optional, but highly recommended.
WHEN: Jan. 19, Jan. 28, Feb. 3, Feb. 9 and Feb. 25, 2027 (Programming begins at 6 p.m.)
WHERE: Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center
Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader candidates kick off weekly audition prep classes in preparation for Colts Cheerleading Auditions.
Additional Audition Details
The 2027 Colts Cheer Auditions will begin with a virtual preliminary round, followed by in-person finalist workshops and the Final Showcase.
Fri., Feb. 24, 10 p.m. ET – Interested candidates should apply at Colts.com/auditions by this deadline. Candidates must be at least 18 years old by May 1, 2027, and have a high school diploma or its equivalent as of July 1, 2027.
Mar. 2027 – Following the virtual preliminary round, about 50 candidates will be selected to advance to a series of in-person finalist workshops.
Sat., Mar. 27 – Approximately 50 finalists will take the stage for the Final Showcase at Hilbert Circle Theatre in downtown Indianapolis, where they will perform before judges, family, friends, alumni and members of the Colts organization. The 2027 Colts Cheer team will be announced that evening.
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