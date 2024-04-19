Meet the 2024 Colts Cheer team!

On Thursday, April 18 twenty-seven cheerleaders were chosen from a pool of forty-four finalists. Learn more about the team that you'll see at Training Camp, on the sidelines on gameday and at Colts events this year.
View highlights from the 2024 Indianapolis Colts Cheer Finals on Thursday evening.
|Name
|Hometown
|School
|Occupation
|Allison B
|St. Louis, MO
|University of Kentucky
|Management Assistant
|Alyssa
|Sylvania, OH
|University of Toledo
|Healthcare Front Office Manager
|Caitie
|Bartlett, IL
|Indiana University
|Future Certified Public Accountant
|Cierra
|Greenfield, IN
|Ivy Tech Community College
|Account Manager
|Danaë
|Tinley Park, IL
|Purdue University
|Supply Chain Analyst
|Diva
|Chicago, Illinois
|Langston University
|Trade Coordinator/Dance Teacher
|Haley
|Glendale, AZ
|American University
|Cyber Security Analyst
|Hannah
|Bringhurst, IN
|Purdue University
|Rehab Technician
|Hunter
|Virginia Beach, VA
|West Virginia University
|Youth Fitness Instructor
|Jada
|Merrillville, IN
|University of Indianapolis
|Fitness Coach
|Jamie
|Decatur, IN
|Indiana University
|Dental Student
|Janelle
|Knoxville, TN
|University of Kentucky
|Rehabilitation Technician
|Jessica
|St. John, IN
|Indiana University
|Teaching Assistant/Dance Teacher/Occupational Therapy Student
|Kacey
|Fishers, IN
|Xavier University
|NICU Nurse
|Lexi
|New Albany, OH
|Butler University
|Developmental Therapist
|MacLaine
|Upper Saddle River, NJ
|Penn State University
|Recruiter/Student
|Maddy
|Geneva, IL
|Butler University
|Graduate Student/Pharmacy Intern
|Malaya
|West Lafayette, IN
|Purdue University
|Graduate Student
|Mary
|Geneva, IL
|Michigan State University
|Midwest District Manager
|Mary-Kaitlin
|Jonesboro, AR
|Mississippi State University
|Inside Pharmaceutical Sales Representative
|Mika
|Cleveland, OH
|The George Washington University
|Public Relations Manager
|Morgan
|Greenwood, IN
|Indiana University
|Student/Special Education Paraprofessional
|Natsume
|Mishawaka, IN
|Purdue University
|Student
|Sophia
|Greenwood, IN
|Purdue University
|Marketing Manager
|Sydney
|Carol Stream, IL
|Ball State University
|Account Executive
|Victoria
|Murrieta, CA
|University of Arizona
|Tour Administrator
|Whitney
|Fullerton, CA
|University of Notre Dame
|Associate Director of Business Development