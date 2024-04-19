 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Meet the 2024 Colts Cheer team!

The final team was announced Thursday evening.

Apr 19, 2024 at 04:57 PM
On Thursday, April 18 twenty-seven cheerleaders were chosen from a pool of forty-four finalists. Learn more about the team that you'll see at Training Camp, on the sidelines on gameday and at Colts events this year.

2024 Colts Cheer Finals

View highlights from the 2024 Indianapolis Colts Cheer Finals on Thursday evening.

Jamie
Jamie

Jamie
Jamie

Jamie
Jamie

Jamie
Jamie

Jamie
Jamie

Maddy
Maddy

Maddy
Maddy

Maddy
Maddy

Maddy
Maddy

Maddy
Maddy

Cierra M.
Cierra M.

Cierra M.
Cierra M.

Cierra M.
Cierra M.

Cierra M.
Cierra M.

Cierra M.
Cierra M.

Danae
Danae

Danae
Danae

Danae
Danae

Danae
Danae

Danae
Danae

Victoria
Victoria

Victoria
Victoria

Victoria
Victoria

Victoria
Victoria

Victoria
Victoria

MacLaine
MacLaine

MacLaine
MacLaine

MacLaine
MacLaine

MacLaine
MacLaine

MacLaine
MacLaine

Morgan
Morgan

Morgan
Morgan

Morgan
Morgan

Morgan
Morgan

Morgan
Morgan

Hunter
Hunter

Hunter
Hunter

Hunter
Hunter

Hunter
Hunter

Hunter
Hunter

Natsume
Natsume

Natsume
Natsume

Natsume
Natsume

Natsume
Natsume

Natsume
Natsume

Hannah
Hannah

Hannah
Hannah

Hannah
Hannah

Hannah
Hannah

Hannah
Hannah

Mika
Mika

Mika
Mika

Mika
Mika

Mika
Mika

Mika
Mika

Katie
Katie

Katie
Katie

Katie
Katie

Katie
Katie

Katie
Katie

Sydney
Sydney

Sydney
Sydney

Sydney
Sydney

Sydney
Sydney

Sydney
Sydney

Diva
Diva

Diva
Diva

Diva
Diva

Diva
Diva

Diva
Diva

Allison
Allison

Allison
Allison

Allison
Allison

Allison
Allison

Allison
Allison

Haley
Haley

Haley
Haley

Haley
Haley

Haley
Haley

Haley
Haley

Alyssa
Alyssa

Alyssa
Alyssa

Alyssa
Alyssa

Alyssa
Alyssa

Alyssa
Alyssa

Jada
Jada

Jada
Jada

Jada
Jada

Jada
Jada

Jada
Jada

Kacey
Kacey

Kacey
Kacey

Kacey
Kacey

Kacey
Kacey

Kacey
Kacey

Whitney
Whitney

Whitney
Whitney

Whitney
Whitney

Whitney
Whitney

Whitney
Whitney

Sophia
Sophia

Sophia
Sophia

Sophia
Sophia

Sophia
Sophia

Sophia
Sophia

Janelle
Janelle

Janelle
Janelle

Janelle
Janelle

Janelle
Janelle

Janelle
Janelle

Malaya
Malaya

Malaya
Malaya

Malaya
Malaya

Malaya
Malaya

Malaya
Malaya

Mary Kaitlin
Mary Kaitlin

Mary Kaitlin
Mary Kaitlin

Mary Kaitlin
Mary Kaitlin

Mary Kaitlin
Mary Kaitlin

Mary Kaitlin
Mary Kaitlin

Lexi
Lexi

Lexi
Lexi

Lexi
Lexi

Lexi
Lexi

Lexi
Lexi

Mary
Mary

Mary
Mary

Mary
Mary

Mary
Mary

Mary
Mary

Table inside Article
Name Hometown School Occupation
Allison B St. Louis, MO University of Kentucky Management Assistant
Alyssa Sylvania, OH University of Toledo Healthcare Front Office Manager
Caitie Bartlett, IL Indiana University Future Certified Public Accountant
Cierra Greenfield, IN Ivy Tech Community College Account Manager
Danaë Tinley Park, IL Purdue University Supply Chain Analyst
Diva Chicago, Illinois Langston University Trade Coordinator/Dance Teacher
Haley Glendale, AZ American University Cyber Security Analyst
Hannah Bringhurst, IN Purdue University Rehab Technician
Hunter Virginia Beach, VA West Virginia University Youth Fitness Instructor
Jada Merrillville, IN University of Indianapolis Fitness Coach
Jamie Decatur, IN Indiana University Dental Student
Janelle Knoxville, TN University of Kentucky Rehabilitation Technician
Jessica St. John, IN Indiana University Teaching Assistant/Dance Teacher/Occupational Therapy Student
Kacey Fishers, IN Xavier University NICU Nurse
Lexi New Albany, OH Butler University Developmental Therapist
MacLaine Upper Saddle River, NJ Penn State University Recruiter/Student
Maddy Geneva, IL Butler University Graduate Student/Pharmacy Intern
Malaya West Lafayette, IN Purdue University Graduate Student
Mary Geneva, IL Michigan State University Midwest District Manager
Mary-Kaitlin Jonesboro, AR Mississippi State University Inside Pharmaceutical Sales Representative
Mika Cleveland, OH The George Washington University Public Relations Manager
Morgan Greenwood, IN Indiana University Student/Special Education Paraprofessional
Natsume Mishawaka, IN Purdue University Student
Sophia Greenwood, IN Purdue University Marketing Manager
Sydney Carol Stream, IL Ball State University Account Executive
Victoria Murrieta, CA University of Arizona Tour Administrator
Whitney Fullerton, CA University of Notre Dame Associate Director of Business Development

