Audition To Be A Colts Cheerleader!

Wed., April 6, 5 p.m. ET – Deadline for candidates to apply for the squad at Colts.com/auditions. Candidates must be at least 18 years old by June 1, 2022, and have a high school diploma or its equivalent as of July 1, 2022.  

Mar 29, 2022 at 07:59 AM
The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders have released dates and deadlines for the 2022 Colts Cheer Auditions, presented by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, the Salon Choice of the Colts Cheerleaders. 

All information about auditions may be found at Colts.com/auditions, and candidates are encouraged to pay close attention to updates throughout the process:

  • Fri., April 8 – Candidates will receive an email link with choreography, music and instructions for submitting audition videos and material. 
  • Wed., April 13, 12 p.m. ET – Deadline for candidates to submit audition videos and material. All videos will be evaluated by a panel of expert judges for accuracy of choreography, technical skills and performance.
  • Mon., April 18 – Top 50 finalists chosen and invited to attend in-person workshops. 
  • Sat., May 7, 6 p.m. ET – The finalists compete at an in-person Final Showcase where the final team will be selected. More details about the Showcase will be released soon. 

To help applicants prepare, current Colts Cheerleaders and staff will host weekly virtual and in-person audition prep classes. Candidates may register for sessions at Colts.com/auditions.   

The Colts Cheerleaders will be celebrating their 39th season in Indianapolis in 2022. The squad, which debuted in Baltimore in 1954, is the longest running tenured cheer program in the NFL.

Besides performing for more than 63,000 fans in Lucas Oil Stadium at every home game, the cheerleaders serve the community in numerous ways. In 2021, Colts Cheer logged more than 300 hours at appearances and also traveled to military bases around the world. Colts Cheerleaders also commit themselves to being positive role models, through the Junior and Preschool Colts Cheer programs, which currently consist of more than 400 kids ages 3-14. 

Fans can follow the Colts Cheerleaders on social media at @ColtsCheer (Instagram and Twitter), @coltscheerleaders (TikTok) and @NFLColtsCheer (Facebook). The Colts Cheerleaders are sponsored by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa and Sun Tan City.

