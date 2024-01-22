Register Today! 2024 Colts Cheerleaders Auditions

Those interested in auditioning should apply at Colts.com/auditions by Monday, March 18 at 5 p.m.

Jan 22, 2024 at 02:58 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2024-colts-cheer-auditions-promo-1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders have released dates and deadlines for the 2024 Colts Cheer Auditions, presented by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, the Salon Choice of the Colts Cheerleaders.

To help applicants prepare, current Colts Cheerleaders and staff will host weekly in-person audition prep classes. In addition to the classes, a series of free Open Gym style classes will be offered for anyone interested in fine tuning specific skills or learning more about the program. Candidates may register for sessions at Colts.com/auditions.

Candidates are encouraged to pay close attention to updates on Colts.com/auditions throughout the audition process.

  • Monday, March 18, 5 p.m. ET – Those interested in auditioning should apply at Colts.com/auditions by this deadline. Candidates must be at least 18 years old by June 1, 2024, and have a high school diploma or its equivalent as of July 1, 2024.
  • Tuesday, March 19, 12 p.m. ET – Candidates will receive an email link with choreography, music and instructions for submitting audition videos and material.
  • Saturday, March 23, 9 p.m. ET – Deadline for candidates to submit audition videos and material. All videos will be evaluated by a panel of expert judges for accuracy of choreography, technical skills and performance.
  • Thurs, March 28 – Top 50 finalists chosen and invited to attend in-person workshops.
  • Friday, April 19, 6 p.m. ET – Finals and 2024 Team Announcement.

The Colts Cheerleaders will be celebrating their 41st season in Indianapolis in 2024. The Colts Cheerleaders are the longest-running tenured cheer program in the NFL which debuted in Baltimore in 1954.

Besides performing for a packed house for home games at Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts Cheer serves the community in numerous ways. In 2023, Colts Cheer logged more than 300 hours at community and other appearances and traveled to military bases around the world. Cheerleaders also commit themselves to being positive role models through the Colts Junior Cheer program, which currently includes more than 600 kids ages 3-14.

You can follow Colts Cheer on social media at the following handles: @ColtsCheer (Instagram and Twitter), @coltscheerleaders (TikTok) and @NFLColtsCheer (Facebook).

The Colts Cheerleaders are sponsored by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa and Sun Tan City.

