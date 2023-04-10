Get your tickets to the 2023 Colts Cheerleaders Final Audition Showcase!

The 2023 squad will be announced at Hilbert Circle Theatre on Monday, April 17. Don't miss it!

Apr 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2023-cheer-showcase-web-email-1125x633

Next week, the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders will host their Final Audition Showcase, where 48 finalists will compete to become members of the 2023 squad.

The showcase is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at Colts.com/Showcase.

🎟️ GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

The showcase also will be livestreamed on Colts.com so fans can watch from home or on a mobile device.

During the showcase, the finalists will perform group and solo dance routines before a panel of judges who will help select the final squad. The 2023 squad members will be announced at the end of the program.

The 2023 Auditions are presented by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, the Salon Choice of the Colts Cheerleaders. The Colts Cheerleaders also are sponsored by Sun Tan City.

Related Content

news

Colts Cheerleaders To Select 2022 Squad On May 7: WATCH LIVE

Tickets are free, but fans must pre-register at Colts.com/Showcase to download their ticket. The showcase will also be livestreamed on Colts.com.

news

Audition To Be A Colts Cheerleader!

Wed., April 6, 5 p.m. ET – Deadline for candidates to apply for the squad at Colts.com/auditions. Candidates must be at least 18 years old by June 1, 2022, and have a high school diploma or its equivalent as of July 1, 2022.

news

WATCH LIVE: Colts Cheer To Select 2021 Squad

The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders will host their Final Audition Showcase on Monday, May 17 LIVE on Colts.com.

news

The Next Chapter: Colts Introduce 2019 Cheerleaders

With a new vision and a new team, the Colts Cheerleaders are ready to kick off 2019.

news

Meet The Colts Cheer Finalists: Two Sisters And An Auctioneer

This week, 47 finalists have been practicing and perfecting their performances - chasing their dream of becoming a Colts cheerleader. Among them, a pair of sisters and a fourth-generation auctioneer.

news

Lexie Ends Season With Pro Bowl, Returns With Renewed Purpose

It's the highest honor bestowed on a cheerleader - being selected to represent her team at the NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando. For Lexie, it was a dream come true and one that replaced a dream she had recently let go.

news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Caroline

news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Sarah

news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Rachel

It's a story of faith, triumph, and hope. But it's not the story of a football player. It's the story of a cheerleader who suffered a football-like injury and found a way to empower and inspire others while healing herself.

news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Nina

news

Meet The Cheerleader Of The Week: Rose

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising