Get your tickets to the 2023 Colts Cheerleaders Final Audition Showcase!

Next week, the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders will host their Final Audition Showcase, where 48 finalists will compete to become members of the 2023 squad.

The showcase is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at Colts.com/Showcase.

The showcase also will be livestreamed on Colts.com so fans can watch from home or on a mobile device.

During the showcase, the finalists will perform group and solo dance routines before a panel of judges who will help select the final squad. The 2023 squad members will be announced at the end of the program.