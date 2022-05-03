Colts Cheerleaders To Select 2022 Squad On May 7: WATCH LIVE

May 03, 2022 at 10:34 AM
Colts Communications
The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders will host their Final Audition Showcase this Saturday, May 7th, where 48 finalists will compete to become members of the 2022 squad.

The showcase is open to the public for the first time since 2019.

Tickets are free, but fans must pre-register at Colts.com/Showcase to download their ticket.

The showcase will also be livestreamed on Colts.com so fans can watch from home or on a mobile device.

During the showcase, the finalists will perform group and solo dance routines before a panel of judges who will help select the final squad. The 2022 squad members will be announced at the end of the program.

The 2022 Auditions are presented by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, the Salon Choice of the Colts Cheerleaders. The Colts Cheerleaders also are sponsored by Sun Tan City.

WHEN: Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium (and streaming on Colts.com)

Colts Cheer will be celebrating its 39th season in Indianapolis in 2022. The squad, which debuted in Baltimore in 1954, is the longest running tenured cheer program in the NFL.

In addition to performing for more than 63,000 fans in Lucas Oil Stadium at every home game, the cheerleaders serve the community in numerous ways. In 2021, Colts Cheer members logged close to 300 hours at community and corporate appearances and also traveled to military bases around the world. Colts Cheerleaders also commit themselves to being positive role models, through the Junior and Preschool Colts Cheer programs, which currently consist of more than 400 kids ages 3-14.

In 2020 and 2021, Colts Cheer held much of their audition process virtually, and the final showcase was closed to the public due to COVID-19 protocols.

