'Making The Team' to recap the road to 2026 Colts Cheer Squad

"Colts Cheer: Making The Team," a 30 min. show recounting the audition process for the 2026 Colts Cheerleaders, will air this Wed., April 22, at 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Fox59 Now, the free app available on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung connected TVs.
Last month, 47 athlete-performers representing Indiana and 16 other states, competed live at the Final Audition Showcase at Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis for a spot on the 2026 squad. During the showcase, fans had the chance to see the finalists perform group and solo dance routines before a panel of judges selected the final squad.
View creative highlights from the 2026 Indianapolis Colts Cheer Audition Showcase at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Colts Cheer will celebrate its 43rd season in Indianapolis in 2026. The squad, which debuted in Baltimore in 1954, is the longest running cheer program in the NFL.
In addition to performing for fans in Lucas Oil Stadium at every home game, cheerleaders serve the community in numerous ways. In 2025, squad members logged close to 1,200 hours at community and corporate appearances and traveled to military bases around the world. Colts Cheerleaders also commit themselves to being positive role models, through the Colts Junior Cheer program, which currently includes close to 400 kids ages 3-14.
The 2026 Auditions were sponsored in part by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, the Salon Choice of the Colts Cheerleaders. Diamonds Direct, the Official Jeweler of the Colts, will be the title sponsor of Colts Cheer for the 2026 season.