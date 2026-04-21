'Making The Team' to recap the road to 2026 Colts Cheer Squad

Colts Cheer will celebrate its 43rd season in Indianapolis in 2026. The squad, which debuted in Baltimore in 1954, is the longest running cheer program in the NFL.

In addition to performing for fans in Lucas Oil Stadium at every home game, cheerleaders serve the community in numerous ways. In 2025, squad members logged close to 1,200 hours at community and corporate appearances and traveled to military bases around the world. Colts Cheerleaders also commit themselves to being positive role models, through the Colts Junior Cheer program, which currently includes close to 400 kids ages 3-14.