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'Making The Team' to recap the road to 2026 Colts Cheer Squad

“Colts Cheer: Making The Team,” a 30 min. show recounting the audition process for the 2026 Colts Cheerleaders, will air this Wed., April 22, at 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Fox59 Now, the free app available on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung connected TVs.

Apr 21, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

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"Colts Cheer: Making The Team," a 30 min. show recounting the audition process for the 2026 Colts Cheerleaders, will air this Wed., April 22, at 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Fox59 Now, the free app available on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung connected TVs.

Last month, 47 athlete-performers representing Indiana and 16 other states, competed live at the Final Audition Showcase at Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis for a spot on the 2026 squad. During the showcase, fans had the chance to see the finalists perform group and solo dance routines before a panel of judges selected the final squad.

2026 Colts Cheer Showcase highlights

View creative highlights from the 2026 Indianapolis Colts Cheer Audition Showcase at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.

Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.
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Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Morgan M., Autumn H. and Alyssa R.
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Morgan M., Autumn H. and Alyssa R.

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Autumn H. and Alyssa R.
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Autumn H. and Alyssa R.

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Paighton D.
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Paighton D.

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Paighton D.
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Paighton D.

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Paighton D.
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Paighton D.

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Paighton D.
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Paighton D.

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Paighton D.
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Paighton D.

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Lily B.
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Lily B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B., Morgan M., Autumn H., Alyssa R. and Kendyl M.
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Lily B., Morgan M., Autumn H., Alyssa R. and Kendyl M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B. and Autumn H.
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Lily B. and Autumn H.

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Lily B., Morgan M., Autumn H. and Alyssa R.
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Lily B., Morgan M., Autumn H. and Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B., Chelsea L., Morgan M., Autumn H. and Alyssa R.
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Lily B., Chelsea L., Morgan M., Autumn H. and Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Abigail K., Lily B., Morgan M., Autumn H. and Alyssa R.
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Abigail K., Lily B., Morgan M., Autumn H. and Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Morgan M., Mallory L., Autumn H., Alyssa R. and Kinsley B.
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Morgan M., Mallory L., Autumn H., Alyssa R. and Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lily B., Morgan M., Autumn H., Alyssa R. and Kendyl M.
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Lily B., Morgan M., Autumn H., Alyssa R. and Kendyl M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kira M. and Laura P.
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Kira M. and Laura P.

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Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.
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Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.
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Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.
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Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.

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Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

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Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

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Morgan M. and Alyssa R.
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Morgan M. and Alyssa R.

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Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.
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Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Morgan M. and Alyssa R.
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Morgan M. and Alyssa R.

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Alyssa R. and Jessica M.
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Alyssa R. and Jessica M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.
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Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Jessica M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Diva H., Alyssa R., Mika T. and Maddy O.
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Diva H., Alyssa R., Mika T. and Maddy O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S., Autumn H., Hannah O., Morgan M., Lily B., Alyssa R. and Victoria V.
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Lexi S., Autumn H., Hannah O., Morgan M., Lily B., Alyssa R. and Victoria V.

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Hannah O., Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Victoria V.
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Hannah O., Morgan M., Alyssa R. and Victoria V.

© Indianapolis Colts
Hannah O., Morgan M., Lily B. and Alyssa R.
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Hannah O., Morgan M., Lily B. and Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Diva H., Natalie S., Paighton D., Autumn H., Hannah O., Morgan M., Lily B. and Alyssa R.
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Diva H., Natalie S., Paighton D., Autumn H., Hannah O., Morgan M., Lily B. and Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S., Autumn H., Hannah O., Morgan M., Lily B. and Alyssa R.
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Lexi S., Autumn H., Hannah O., Morgan M., Lily B. and Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Hannah O., Lily B. and Alyssa R.
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Hannah O., Lily B. and Alyssa R.

© Indianapolis Colts
Autumn H.
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Autumn H.

© Indianapolis Colts
Autumn H., Alyssa R. and Mika T.
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Autumn H., Alyssa R. and Mika T.

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Lily B.
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Lily B.

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Lily B.
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Lily B.

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Lily B.
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Lily B.

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Lily B.
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Lily B.

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Lily B.
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Lily B.

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Autumn H.
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Autumn H.

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Autumn H.

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Autumn H.
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Autumn H.

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Autumn H.
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Autumn H.

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Autumn H.
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Autumn H.

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Sophia S.
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Sophia S.

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Sophia S.

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Sophia S.

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Sophia S.

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Sophia S.
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Sophia S.

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Victoria V.
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Victoria V.

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Victoria V.
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Victoria V.

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Victoria V.
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Victoria V.

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Victoria V.
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Victoria V.

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Victoria V.
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Victoria V.

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Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

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Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

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Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

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Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

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Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

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Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

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Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

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Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

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Haley W.
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Haley W.

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Haley W.
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Haley W.

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Haley W.
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Haley W.

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Haley W.
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Haley W.

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Haley W.
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Haley W.

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Natalie S.
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Natalie S.

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Natalie S.
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Natalie S.

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Natalie S.
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Natalie S.

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Natalie S.
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Natalie S.

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Natalie S.
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Natalie S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Megan M.
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Megan M.

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Megan M.
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Megan M.

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Megan M.
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Megan M.

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Megan M.
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Megan M.

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Megan M.
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Megan M.

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Diva H.
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Diva H.

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Diva H.
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Diva H.

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Diva H.
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Diva H.

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Diva H.
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Diva H.

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Diva H.
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Diva H.

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Hannah O.
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Hannah O.

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Hannah O.
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Hannah O.

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Hannah O.
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Hannah O.

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Hannah O.
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Hannah O.

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Hannah O.
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Hannah O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

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Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

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Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

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© Indianapolis Colts
Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Malia D.
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Malia D.

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Malia D.
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Malia D.

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Malia D.
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Malia D.

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Malia D.
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Malia D.

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Malia D.
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Malia D.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B.
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Allison B.

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Allison B.
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Allison B.

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Allison B.
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Allison B.

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Allison B.
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Allison B.

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Allison B.
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Allison B.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mary-Kaitlin P.
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Mary-Kaitlin P.

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Mary-Kaitlin P.
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Mary-Kaitlin P.

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Mary-Kaitlin P.
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Mary-Kaitlin P.

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Mary-Kaitlin P.
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Mary-Kaitlin P.

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Mary-Kaitlin P.
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Mary-Kaitlin P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Maddy O.
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Maddy O.

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Maddy O.
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Maddy O.

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Maddy O.
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Maddy O.

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Maddy O.
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Maddy O.

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Maddy O.
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Maddy O.

© Indianapolis Colts
Laura P.
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Laura P.

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Laura P.
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Laura P.

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Laura P.
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Laura P.

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Laura P.
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Laura P.

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Laura P.
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Laura P.

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Victoria F.
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Victoria F.

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Victoria F.
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Victoria F.

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Victoria F.
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Victoria F.

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Victoria F.
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Victoria F.

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Victoria F.
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Victoria F.

© Indianapolis Colts
Natsume N.
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Natsume N.

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Natsume N.
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Natsume N.

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Natsume N.
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Natsume N.

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Natsume N.
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Natsume N.

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Natsume N.
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Natsume N.

© Indianapolis Colts
Laura P., Alyssa R. and Lexi S.
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Laura P., Alyssa R. and Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Allison B., Danae M. and Mika T.
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Allison B., Danae M. and Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jenna Z., Natsume N. and Whitney L.
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Jenna Z., Natsume N. and Whitney L.

© Indianapolis Colts
Diva H., Maddy O. and Morgan M.
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Diva H., Maddy O. and Morgan M.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
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Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
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Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
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Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
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Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Lexi S.
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Lexi S.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
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Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
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Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
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Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
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Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Mika T.
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Mika T.

© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P.
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Myana P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P.
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Myana P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P.
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Myana P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Myana P.
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Myana P.

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Myana P.
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Myana P.

© Indianapolis Colts
Whitney L.
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Whitney L.

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Whitney L.
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Whitney L.

© Indianapolis Colts
Whitney L.
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Whitney L.

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Whitney L.
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Whitney L.

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Whitney L.
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Whitney L.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

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Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

© Indianapolis Colts
Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

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Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

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Jessica A.
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Jessica A.

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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
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© Indianapolis Colts
Laura P. and Kinsley B.
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Laura P. and Kinsley B.

Hannah O. and Haley W.
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Hannah O. and Haley W.

Malia D.
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Malia D.

Megan M.
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Megan M.

Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

Natalie S.
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Natalie S.

Kinsley B.
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Kinsley B.

Paighton D. and Lily B.
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Paighton D. and Lily B.

Paighton D. and Lily B.
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Paighton D. and Lily B.

Autumn H.
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Autumn H.

Autumn H.
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Autumn H.

Autumn H.
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Autumn H.

Sophia S.
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Sophia S.

Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

Victoria V.
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Victoria V.

Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

Morgan M.
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Morgan M.

Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

Alyssa R.
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Alyssa R.

Marin F.
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Marin F.

Natalie S.
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Natalie S.

Haley W. and Natalie S.
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Haley W. and Natalie S.

Malia D.
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Malia D.

Malia D.
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Malia D.

Malia D.
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Malia D.

Kinsley B. and Malia D.
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Kinsley B. and Malia D.

Laura P.
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Laura P.

Laura P.
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Laura P.

Natsume N.
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Natsume N.

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Natsume N.

Natsume N.
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Natsume N.

Natsume N.
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Natsume N.

Lexi S.
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Lexi S.

Mika T.
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Mika T.

Whitney L.
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Whitney L.

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Mary-Kaitlin P., Jessica A., Diva H., Natalie S., Autumn H., Malia D., Alyssa R., Victoria V., Mika T., Laura P., Myana P., Megan M., Victoria F., Autumn H., Sophia S., Lexi S., Morgan M., Whitney L., Maddy O., Natsume N., Allison B., Kinsley B., Paighton D., Haley W., Danae M. and Hannah O.
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Mary-Kaitlin P., Jessica A., Diva H., Natalie S., Autumn H., Malia D., Alyssa R., Victoria V., Mika T., Laura P., Myana P., Megan M., Victoria F., Autumn H., Sophia S., Lexi S., Morgan M., Whitney L., Maddy O., Natsume N., Allison B., Kinsley B., Paighton D., Haley W., Danae M. and Hannah O.

Erin Smith - Cheerleader Manager, Kelly Tilley - Director of Cheerleading and Entertainment and Athena Markowski - Marketing Social Media Coordinator, Mary-Kaitlin P., Jessica A., Diva H., Natalie S., Autumn H., Malia D., Alyssa R., Victoria V., Mika T., Laura P., Myana P., Megan M., Victoria F., Autumn H., Sophia S., Lexi S., Morgan M., Whitney L., Maddy O., Natsume N., Allison B., Kinsley B., Paighton D., Haley W., Danae M. and Hannah O.
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Erin Smith - Cheerleader Manager, Kelly Tilley - Director of Cheerleading and Entertainment and Athena Markowski - Marketing Social Media Coordinator, Mary-Kaitlin P., Jessica A., Diva H., Natalie S., Autumn H., Malia D., Alyssa R., Victoria V., Mika T., Laura P., Myana P., Megan M., Victoria F., Autumn H., Sophia S., Lexi S., Morgan M., Whitney L., Maddy O., Natsume N., Allison B., Kinsley B., Paighton D., Haley W., Danae M. and Hannah O.

Mary-Kaitlin P., Jessica A., Diva H., Natalie S., Autumn H., Malia D., Alyssa R., Victoria V., Mika T., Laura P., Myana P., Megan M., Victoria F., Autumn H., Sophia S., Lexi S., Morgan M., Whitney L., Maddy O., Natsume N., Allison B., Kinsley B., Paighton D., Haley W., Danae M. and Hannah O.
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Mary-Kaitlin P., Jessica A., Diva H., Natalie S., Autumn H., Malia D., Alyssa R., Victoria V., Mika T., Laura P., Myana P., Megan M., Victoria F., Autumn H., Sophia S., Lexi S., Morgan M., Whitney L., Maddy O., Natsume N., Allison B., Kinsley B., Paighton D., Haley W., Danae M. and Hannah O.

Mary-Kaitlin P., Jessica A., Diva H., Natalie S., Autumn H., Malia D., Alyssa R., Victoria V., Mika T., Laura P., Myana P., Megan M., Victoria F., Autumn H., Sophia S., Lexi S., Morgan M., Whitney L., Maddy O., Natsume N., Allison B., Kinsley B., Paighton D., Haley W., Danae M. and Hannah O.
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Mary-Kaitlin P., Jessica A., Diva H., Natalie S., Autumn H., Malia D., Alyssa R., Victoria V., Mika T., Laura P., Myana P., Megan M., Victoria F., Autumn H., Sophia S., Lexi S., Morgan M., Whitney L., Maddy O., Natsume N., Allison B., Kinsley B., Paighton D., Haley W., Danae M. and Hannah O.

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Colts Cheer will celebrate its 43rd season in Indianapolis in 2026. The squad, which debuted in Baltimore in 1954, is the longest running cheer program in the NFL.

In addition to performing for fans in Lucas Oil Stadium at every home game, cheerleaders serve the community in numerous ways. In 2025, squad members logged close to 1,200 hours at community and corporate appearances and traveled to military bases around the world. Colts Cheerleaders also commit themselves to being positive role models, through the Colts Junior Cheer program, which currently includes close to 400 kids ages 3-14.

The 2026 Auditions were sponsored in part by Tyler Mason Salon & Spa, the Salon Choice of the Colts Cheerleaders. Diamonds Direct, the Official Jeweler of the Colts, will be the title sponsor of Colts Cheer for the 2026 season.

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