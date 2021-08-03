How To Watch Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinements

Tune-in on Saturday and Sunday evenings to see Indianapolis Colts greats Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 03, 2021 at 09:23 AM
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, left, congratulates running back Edgerrin Manning after their 38-31 win over the New York Jets in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2003. Manning had 401 yard passing while James had 127 yards rushing and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS - After a year hiatus the football world will converge on Canton, Ohio to celebrate the start to the 2021-22 NFL season and induct a new group of those forever living in football immortality as the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrines their 2020/Centennial and 2021 classes.

Included in those classes are two of the all-time great Indianapolis Colts, with running back Edgerrin James joining the class of 2020 and quarterback Peyton Manning a part of the 2021 class.

HALL OF FAME GAME

  • DATE: Thursday, August 5
  • TIME: 8 p.m. ET
  • NETWORK: FOX

The weekend of events will kick off with the first on-field action of the NFL's preseason as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 5. Fans can few the matchup starting at 8 p.m. on FOX.

2020/CENTENNIAL CLASS HALL OF FAME ENSHRINEMENT

  • DATE: Saturday, August 7
  • TIME: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • NETWORK: NFL Network and ESPN

James is slotted to join the 2020/Centennial Class' enshrinement on Saturday evening. The broadcast, which can be seen on either NFL Network or ESPN, will start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. NFL Network's coverage begins at 5:30 PM ET with Hall of Fame Saturday hosted by Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner and Steve Wyche.

James will be presented by Colts' owner/CEO Jim Irsay and will join the likes of Troy Polamalu, Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater, Steve Hutchinson, Bill Cowher, Jimmy Johnson, Winston Hill, Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.

2021 CLASS HALL OF FAME ENSHRINEMENT

  • DATE: Sunday, August 8
  • TIME: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • NETWORK: NFL Network or ESPN

Manning will join football's most exclusive group a night after James, as the 2021 Class is to be inducted started at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. NFL Network's coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Hall of Fame Sunday hosted by Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner and Steve Wyche.

The broadcast can also be found on either NFL Network or ESPN. Manning will be presented by his father, Archie Manning, and will join Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Drew Pearson, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, John Lynch and Tom Flores in the 2021 class.

---

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Each night, editions of NFL Total Access air following NFL Network's enshrinement ceremony coverage featuring interviews with some of the newly enshrined Hall of Famers.

