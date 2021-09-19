Hall Of Fame Ring Ceremony A 'Full-Circle' Moment For Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS — Gold jacket? Check. Bronze bust? Check. Induction ceremony? Check.

Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning have had a whirlwind last few weeks in their pursuit of football immortality, but they had one more goodie awaiting them on Sunday in Indianapolis.

At halftime of the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, James and Manning received their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings, putting the cherry on top of two of the greatest careers in NFL history.

James and Manning received their rings from Colts owner Jim Irsay and David Baker, President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Now it comes full-circle," James told reporters in a press conference after the ceremony. "Because a lot of times you see the (Hall of Fame) guys, and every time you always see that big ring on their hand. So now we're actually officially one of the guys."

James and Manning were each inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, although James was technically a Class of 2020 enshrinee, while Manning was selected to the Class of 2021 in his first year of eligibility. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed James' ceremony back one year, allowing the Pro Football Hall of Fame to host a celebration for both the 2020 and 2021 classes in one weekend.

Those ceremonies were special, Manning said today, but he really enjoyed getting a chance to share in the Hall of Fame celebration on Sunday with the fans that embraced both James and him from Day 1.