Pro Football Hall Of Fame Weekend Recap: Edgerrin James' Enshrinement

Missed anything from Edgerrin James' Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement celebration in Canton? Catch up below, starting with James' incredible speech. 

Aug 08, 2021 at 09:17 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Pro Football Hall of Fame Grand Parade: Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James

The Canton Repository Grand Parade in downtown Canton welcomed Edgerrin James, the Centennial Class of 2020, Peyton Manning, the Class of 2021 Enshrinees and many more returning Hall of Famers.

Gold Jacket Ceremony: Manning, James and 2020/2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Classes

Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James and other members of the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 received their iconic gold jackets on Friday night at

Class of 2021 poses for a photo at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday August 6, 2021 in Canton, Ohio.
Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James: Virtual Museum

Take a virtual tour through some of the best memorabilia from two Hall of Fame careers

Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James' Colts lockers featuring jerseys, helmets, Hall of Fame gold jackets and many more pieces of memorabilia from their legendary careers.
Edgerrin James: Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Class of 2020

Look back at the Hall of Fame career of Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James as he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Edgerrin James (32) wait for pre-game introductions in Indianapolis in 2000.
