REMINDER: Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning To Receive Hall of Fame Rings at Sunday's Colts-Rams Game

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and quarterback Peyton Manning will officially receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative rings this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams.
The presentation will take place at halftime of Sunday's game. A limited number of single-game tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.
James was selected for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, while Manning earned induction in the Class of 2021. Both were formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio this past August.
James becomes the fourth Colts running back to be selected to the Hall of Fame, joining Lenny Moore, Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk. James was originally selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 1999 Draft out of Miami (Fla.). He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2012.
A four-time Pro Bowler (1999-2000, 2004-05) and three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection (1999-2000 and 2004), James was a member of the NFL All-Decade Team (2000-09). He was named the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 1999 and won back-to-back rushing titles his first two seasons in the league (1,553 yards in 1999 and 1,709 yards in 2000), becoming the fifth NFL player to accomplish the feat. James was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on three occasions as a Colt.
Manning becomes the second Colts quarterback to be selected to the Hall of Fame, joining John Unitas (1979). Manning was originally selected by Indianapolis with the first overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2017. Manning's No. 18 jersey was the first number from the Indianapolis era to be retired by the team.
Over his 18-year career with Indianapolis (1998-2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), Manning reset the NFL record book. He ranks in the top five in league history in every major passing statistic, including attempts (9,380, fourth), completions (6,125, fourth), yards (71,940, third) and touchdowns (539, third). Manning is the only five-time Most Valuable Player and his 14 Pro Bowls are tied for the most in league history. Among numerous honors, he was named All-Pro 10 times (seven first-team, three second-team), AFC Offensive Player of the Week 27 times and AFC Offensive Player of the Month eight times.
Go behind the scenes in Canton, Ohio to see Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame Party.