REMINDER: Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning To Receive Hall of Fame Rings at Sunday's Colts-Rams Game

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and quarterback Peyton Manning will officially receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative rings this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams.  

Sep 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
hof-ring_game-announcement
Edgerrin James & Peyton Manning to receive Hall Of Fame rings at Sept. 19 game vs. Los Angeles Rams

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and quarterback Peyton Manning will officially receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative rings this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams. 

The presentation will take place at halftime of Sunday's game. A limited number of single-game tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

James was selected for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, while Manning earned induction in the Class of 2021. Both were formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio this past August.

James becomes the fourth Colts running back to be selected to the Hall of Fame, joining Lenny Moore, Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk. James was originally selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 1999 Draft out of Miami (Fla.). He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2012.

A four-time Pro Bowler (1999-2000, 2004-05) and three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection (1999-2000 and 2004), James was a member of the NFL All-Decade Team (2000-09). He was named the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 1999 and won back-to-back rushing titles his first two seasons in the league (1,553 yards in 1999 and 1,709 yards in 2000), becoming the fifth NFL player to accomplish the feat. James was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on three occasions as a Colt.

Manning becomes the second Colts quarterback to be selected to the Hall of Fame, joining John Unitas (1979). Manning was originally selected by Indianapolis with the first overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2017. Manning's No. 18 jersey was the first number from the Indianapolis era to be retired by the team.

Over his 18-year career with Indianapolis (1998-2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), Manning reset the NFL record book. He ranks in the top five in league history in every major passing statistic, including attempts (9,380, fourth), completions (6,125, fourth), yards (71,940, third) and touchdowns (539, third). Manning is the only five-time Most Valuable Player and his 14 Pro Bowls are tied for the most in league history. Among numerous honors, he was named All-Pro 10 times (seven first-team, three second-team), AFC Offensive Player of the Week 27 times and AFC Offensive Player of the Month eight times.

Peyton Manning Pro Football Hall Of Fame Party

Go behind the scenes in Canton, Ohio to see Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame Party.

2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0024
1 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0068
2 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0095
3 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0097
4 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0109
5 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0122
6 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0080
7 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0133
8 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0137
9 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0113
10 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0127
11 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0138
12 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0139
13 / 61
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0147
14 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0161
15 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0164
16 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0166
17 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0168
18 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0178
19 / 61
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0184
20 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0193
21 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0200
22 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0217
23 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0223
24 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0225
25 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0228
26 / 61
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0231
27 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0235
28 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0237
29 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0245
30 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0278
31 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0306
32 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0323
33 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0327
34 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0330
35 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0339
36 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0406
37 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0408
38 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0421
39 / 61
© Indianapolis Colts
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0448
40 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0453
41 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0499
42 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0508
43 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0541
44 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0595
45 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0607
46 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0639
47 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0646
48 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0650
49 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0655
50 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0730
51 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0734
52 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0772
53 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0774
54 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0785
55 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0856
56 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0860
57 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0879
58 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_0885
59 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_1093
60 / 61
2021_0808_HOF_Manning_Party_1122
61 / 61
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Check it out below:
news

Five Things Learned: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The Colts opened the 2021 season with a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things we learned from Week 1, from Carson Wentz's debut to Nyheim Hines' motivation. 
news

Despite Second-Half Adjustments, Colts' Defense Wants Much More Heading Into Week 2

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' offense had their way against the Indianapolis Colts' defense in the first half of Sunday's 2021 opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Indy defense seemed to turn a corner for most of the second half, but it wouldn't be enough in the Colts' 28-16 loss.
news

Colts' Offense Exits Week 1 'Frustrated' With Loss To Seahawks

Carson Wentz did some good things in his 2021 debut but was hit 10 times, though the Colts did not point fingers after their 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Seahawks Week 1

Carson Wentz and the Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Follow along with updates from writer JJ Stankevitz throughout the game right here. 
news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 1 Vs. Seahawks

Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay and Eric Fisher are among the Colts' inactive players for today's game against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Colts Elevate S Sean Davis, C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad To Active Roster For Week 1

The Colts' active roster will be at 55 players for Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Colts Sign RB Nyheim Hines To Contract Extension

Hines is the third member of the Colts' 2018 draft class to sign an extension since the start of training camp. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The Colts open the 2021 season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Here are five big things to watch, from the Colts' top-down determination to win Week 1 and a few important matchups and stats when Russell Wilson comes to town. 
news

[UPDATED] Carson Wentz To Make Colts Debut Vs. Seahawks; Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay Ruled Out

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 1 on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the first game of 2021?
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?

The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1. 
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising