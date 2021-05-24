Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning To Receive Hall of Fame Rings at September 19 Game

Manning becomes the second Colts quarterback to be selected to the Hall of Fame, joining John Unitas (1979). Manning was originally selected by Indianapolis with the first overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He was a member of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2017. Manning's No. 18 jersey was the first number from the Indianapolis era to be retired by the team, joining Raymond Berry (No. 82), Art Donovan (No. 70), Gino Marchetti (No. 89), Lenny Moore (No. 24), Jim Parker (No. 77), John Unitas (No. 19) and Buddy Young (No. 22).

Manning spent 13 seasons (1998-2010) as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis and completed 4,682-of-7,210 passes for 54,828 yards with 399 touchdowns and 198 interceptions for a 94.9 quarterback rating. He guided the Colts to their second Super Bowl victory (Super Bowl XLI) in franchise history while reaching the championship game again following the 2009 regular season. Manning was selected to play in 11 Pro Bowls as a member of the Colts (1999-2000, 2002-2010), which is tied for a franchise-best with defensive tackle Gino Marchetti. In 2009, Manning became the NFL's first four-time Associated Press Most Valuable Player (2003-04, 2008-09). He holds club seasonal and career records in completions, attempts and touchdowns and also holds the team record in career games started with 208. Manning led the team to a franchise-record 14 victories in 2005 and 2009 and helped lead the club to become the first in NFL history to win 11-plus and 12-plus games in seven consecutive seasons.

Over his 18-year career with Indianapolis (1998-2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), Manning reset the National Football League record book. He ranks in the top five in league history in every major passing statistic, including attempts (9,380, fourth), completions (6,125, fourth), yards (71,940, third) and touchdowns (539, third). Manning is the only five-time Most Valuable Player and his 14 Pro Bowls are tied for the most in league history. Among numerous honors, he was named All-Pro 10 times (seven first-team, three second-team), AFC Offensive Player of the Week 27 times and AFC Offensive Player of the Month eight times.