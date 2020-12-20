Colts Get 10th Win, Sweep Texans With 27-20 Victory

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 10-4 on the year today with their 27-20 Week 15 victory over the Houston Texans (4-10) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.

Dec 20, 2020 at 03:52 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts Vs. Texans

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in Week 15.

D5B_2698
1 / 75
D5B_2614
2 / 75
D5B_2645
3 / 75
D5B_2643
4 / 75
D5B_2677
5 / 75
D5B_2623
6 / 75
D5B_2647
7 / 75
D5B_2804
8 / 75
D5B_2955
9 / 75
D5B_2931
10 / 75
D5B_2936
11 / 75
D5B_2923
12 / 75
D5A_7584
13 / 75
D5B_2762
14 / 75
D5B_2892
15 / 75
D5A_7530
16 / 75
D5B_2857
17 / 75
D5B_3121
18 / 75
D5B_3441
19 / 75
D5B_3252
20 / 75
D5B_3281
21 / 75
D5B_3165
22 / 75
D4C_6700
23 / 75
D5B_3266
24 / 75
D5B_3246
25 / 75
D5B_3215
26 / 75
D4C_6726
27 / 75
D4C_6725
28 / 75
D5B_3060 (1)
29 / 75
D5B_3149
30 / 75
D5B_3584
31 / 75
D5B_3776
32 / 75
LLB_6211
33 / 75
D5B_3587
34 / 75
D5B_3628
35 / 75
D5B_3526
36 / 75
D5B_3583
37 / 75
D5B_3763
38 / 75
D5B_3518
39 / 75
D5B_3619
40 / 75
LLB_6334
41 / 75
D5B_4002
42 / 75
LLB_6297
43 / 75
D5B_4271
44 / 75
D5B_4143
45 / 75
D5B_4117
46 / 75
D5B_4326
47 / 75
D5B_4531 (1)
48 / 75
D5B_4345
49 / 75
D5B_4415
50 / 75
D5B_4442
51 / 75
D5B_4510
52 / 75
D5B_4519
53 / 75
LLB_6404
54 / 75
D5B_4687
55 / 75
D5B_4488
56 / 75
D5B_4681
57 / 75
D5B_5024
58 / 75
D5B_4887
59 / 75
D5B_5281
60 / 75
D5B_5506
61 / 75
D5B_5406
62 / 75
D5B_5503
63 / 75
D5B_5409
64 / 75
D5B_5574
65 / 75
D5B_5137
66 / 75
D5B_5552
67 / 75
D5B_5363
68 / 75
D5B_5030
69 / 75
D5B_5286
70 / 75
D5A_7779
71 / 75
D5B_5324
72 / 75
LLB_7035
73 / 75
LLB_7066
74 / 75
D4C_6875
75 / 75

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 10-4 on the year today with their 27-20 Week 15 victory over the Houston Texans (4-10) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.

LIVE GAME BLOG

HOW TO WATCH

Click here to find out all the ways you can watch, listen to and livestream today's Colts-Texans matchup.

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's Week 15 contest against the Texans; click here to read more:

• QB Jacob Eason
• WR DeMichael Harris
• T Will Holden
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Tremon Smith

GAME PREVIEW

Click here for the storylines to follow, matchups to watch, notes, quotes, stats and more from today's Week 15 Colts-Texans battle.

Colts fans can catch the re-air of today's Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans on WTTV4.2 this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Texans 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 15 victory over the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

DeForest Buckner, Anthony Castonzo, Mo Alie-Cox Active Today Against Texans

The Indianapolis Colts headed into today's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans with three players — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left tackle Anthony Castonzo and tight end Mo Alie-Cox — labeled as questionable. All three players are active for today's contest.
news

#HOUvsIND Inactives List (2020, Week 15)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 15

The fantasy playoffs are in full swing, and you need to find points to advance to the next round. Which Indianapolis Colts players might be able to assist with big performances today against the Houston Texans?
news

Colts Mailbag: T.Y. Hilton's Future In Indy, Containing Deshaun Watson, Quenton Nelson: Left Tackle Of The Future?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's potential future with the team, what the Colts could possibly do to try to contain Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, if Quenton Nelson is the future answer at left tackle and much more.
news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday's game against Houston. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 53 players.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 15

For the second time in three weeks, the Indianapolis Colts (9-4) on Sunday take on the Houston Texans (4-9), this time at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 15 action. Check out the official game preview.
news

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against The Texans; Rigoberto Sanchez Expected To Make Return, DeForest Buckner & Anthony Castonzo Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed the last two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, is also expected to make his return to game action, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tackle Anthony Castonzo are questionable.
news

Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.  
news

Colts vs. Jaguars | Tickets On Sale Now!

Single-game tickets to January 3 regular season finale on sale now.
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Mo Alie-Cox Misses Second Straight Day; Anthony Castonzo Returns To Practice

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising