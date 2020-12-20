DeForest Buckner, Anthony Castonzo, Mo Alie-Cox Active Today Against Texans

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts headed into today's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans with three players — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, left tackle Anthony Castonzo and tight end Mo Alie-Cox — labeled as questionable.
All three players are active for today's contest.
Buckner, Castonzo and Alie-Cox should be good to go, as is punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed the last two games after having surgery Dec. 1 to remove a cancerous tumor.
Among those inactive for the Colts today:
• QB Jacob Eason
• WR DeMichael Harris
• T Will Holden
• WR Dezmon Patmon
• CB Tremon Smith
» Alie-Cox initially appeared on the injury report on Wednesday with a knee issue, and missed the first two days of practice this week before being upgraded to limited status on Friday. The third-year tight end last Sunday played a season-low 20 offensive snaps in the Colts' Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, although he never exited the game with any announced injuries. A knee injury also forced Alie-Cox to miss the Colts' Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and landed him on the injury report the next three weeks. Alie-Cox this season has 28 receptions for 360 yards (12.9 avg.) with two touchdowns, and continues to be a huge part of the Colts' three-headed monster at tight end, alongside Trey Burton and Jack Doyle.
» Buckner initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle issue; he was limited in that day's practice and did not practice on Friday. The fifth-year Oregon product has missed just one other game this season, which was back in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, when he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buckner has confirmed his All-Pro talent in his first season with the Colts; in 12 games played, he has 48 total tackles (six for a loss) with 4.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, one forced safety, and one forced fumble, fumble recovery and pass defensed apiece. If he is limited in any fashion today, then Grover Stewart and Taylor Stallworth could be counted on to play larger roles at defensive tackle, while the versatile Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis could also find themselves lined up inside at the three technique spot more often.
» Castonzo suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee early in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and did not return. The 10th-year veteran would end up missing the following week's road victory over the Texans, but was able to return to the lineup last week against the Las Vegas Raiders; he briefly exited the game in the first quarter but was able to return to play the rest of the game. Castonzo did not practice on Wednesday, but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.