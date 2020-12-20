DeForest Buckner, Anthony Castonzo, Mo Alie-Cox Active Today Against Texans

» Alie-Cox initially appeared on the injury report on Wednesday with a knee issue, and missed the first two days of practice this week before being upgraded to limited status on Friday. The third-year tight end last Sunday played a season-low 20 offensive snaps in the Colts' Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, although he never exited the game with any announced injuries. A knee injury also forced Alie-Cox to miss the Colts' Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and landed him on the injury report the next three weeks. Alie-Cox this season has 28 receptions for 360 yards (12.9 avg.) with two touchdowns, and continues to be a huge part of the Colts' three-headed monster at tight end, alongside Trey Burton and Jack Doyle.

» Buckner initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle issue; he was limited in that day's practice and did not practice on Friday. The fifth-year Oregon product has missed just one other game this season, which was back in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, when he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buckner has confirmed his All-Pro talent in his first season with the Colts; in 12 games played, he has 48 total tackles (six for a loss) with 4.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, one forced safety, and one forced fumble, fumble recovery and pass defensed apiece. If he is limited in any fashion today, then Grover Stewart and Taylor Stallworth could be counted on to play larger roles at defensive tackle, while the versatile Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis could also find themselves lined up inside at the three technique spot more often.