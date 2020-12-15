How To Watch

How to Watch Texans @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 20th (Week 15).

Dec 15, 2020 at 01:27 PM
Buy Tickets | Game Center | NFL Game Pass | Colts Mobile App

Headed to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday? Get complete Gameday Information.

how to watch week 15 texans

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Houston Texans in Week 15. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 20, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 38th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 28-9. In Week 13, Indianapolis won in Houston, 26-20.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel
  • Color Analyst: Rich Gannon
  • Sideline: Jay Feely
  • Game Re-Air: Colts fans can catch the re-air of this Sunday's game against Houston on WTTV4.2 next Wednesday at 8pm presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton
  • Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks

National Radio coverage: ESPN Radio

  • Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
  • Color Analyst: Ben Hartsock

Radio streaming information:

  • Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON DEC. 20TH!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20th as they welcome the Houston Texans.

