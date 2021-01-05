The Best 2020 Colts Records and Milestones

CLICK ON THE NAME BELOW FOR THE LIST OF 2020 MILESTONES
RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP
WEEK TWO - Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Rodrigo Blankenship became the first Indianapolis rookie to convert four field goals in a game since Mike Vanderjagt on December 27, 1998 vs. Carolina.
WEEK FOUR - Indianapolis Colts @ Chicago Bears
- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 4-of-4 field goals and one extra point for 13 total points and became only the third rookie in franchise history to have two games with four or more field goals converted.
WEEK ELEVEN - Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 4-of-5 field goals and two extra points for 14 total points. He recorded his first game-winning kick in overtime from 39 yards out.
WEEK THIRTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted one field goal and three extra points for six total points. He became the fourth rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 points in a single season. He tied Edgerrin James (102) for the third-most points by a rookie in franchise history.
WEEK FOURTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted three field goals and five extra points for 14 total points. He passed Raul Allegre (112) for the most points by a rookie in franchise history. With his three field goals made, he tied Mike Vanderjagt (27) for the second-most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history.
WEEK FIFTEEN - Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted two field goals and three extra points for nine total points. He passed Mike Vanderjagt (27) for the second-most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history. He made a career-long 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. He passed Jim O'Brien (36) for the most extra points made by a rookie in franchise history.
WEEK SIXTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted one field goal and three extra points for six total points. He tied Adam Vinatieri (129 in 2010) for the sixth-most single-season points in franchise history.
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship converted 2-of-4 field goals and two extra points for eight total points. He passed Raul Allegre (30) for the most field goals made by a rookie in franchise history. Blankenship tied Adam Vinatieri (139 in 2013) for the fourth-most points in a single-season in franchise history.
DeFOREST BUCKNER
WEEK TWO - Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- DeForest Buckner registered his first-career safety.
WEEK FIFTEEN - Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner accumulated four tackles (three solo), a career-high 3.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He registered 2.0 sacks in the first quarter and became the first Colt to do so since Robert Mathis in Week 10 of 2013. The only other player to register 2.0 sacks in the first quarter this season was Aldon Smith in Week 3. He is one of four players this season to record at least four tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble in a single game, joining Justin Houston, Aaron Donald and Haason Reddick.
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner registered four tackles (three solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one pass defensed. He set a franchise record for the most sacks (9.5) by a defensive tackle in a single season in franchise history. It was his ninth-career multiple-sack game and his fourth this season.
TREY BURTON
WEEK EIGHT - Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions
- Tight end Trey Burton registered three receptions for nine yards and one rush for a two-yard touchdown. He has rushed for a touchdown in consecutive games and is only the third tight end in NFL history and the first since 1968 to have consecutive games with a rushing touchdown (Jackie Smith, Jacque MacKinnon).
T.J. CARRIE
WEEK TEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
- Cornerback T.J. Carrie tallied one tackle and tied his single-game career-high in passes defensed (two). He also scored a touchdown on a blocked punt. He became the first player since 2013 to have one interception returned for a touchdown and one blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the same season.
JACK DOYLE
WEEK EIGHT - Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions
- Tight end Jack Doyle recorded two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown. Doyle passed Tom Mitchell (19) and Dwayne Allen (19) for the fourth-most total touchdowns by a tight end in team history.
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- Tight end Jack Doyle tallied two receptions for 17 yards. He passed Marcus Pollard (263) for the third-most receptions by a tight end in team history.
T.Y. HILTON
WEEK SIX - Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded one reception for 11 yards. He passed Marshall Faulk (77) for the sixth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in franchise history.
WEEK TWELVE - Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving yards with 81 on four receptions with one touchdown. He reached 9,000 career receiving yards and became just the fourth player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and Raymond Berry. Hilton also reached 9,000 career scrimmage yards and is just the sixth player in franchise history to reach that plateau. With his receiving touchdown, he passed Dallas Clark (46) for the 11th-most total touchdowns in team history and tied Clark (46) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in team history. He reached 1,000 career receiving yards against Tennessee. He now has at least 1,000 receiving yards against every AFC South opponent.
WEEK THIRTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving for the second consecutive week with eight receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown. He passed Reggie Wayne (1,636) for the most career receiving yards against the Houston Texans in the regular season. It is his eighth game of 100-plus receiving yards against Houston. It was Hilton's first 100-yard receiving game since Week 16 of 2018 and he is the fourth Colt this season to reach the century mark in a single game this season. He recorded five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. It was the second-most receiving yards he has had in a first quarter in his career. With his receiving touchdown, he tied Joseph Addai (48) for the 10th-most total touchdowns in team history and passed Dallas Clark (46) for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
WEEK FOURTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving for the third consecutive week with five receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He passed Lenny Moore (48) for the fifth-most receiving touchdowns in team history. He also passed Joseph Addai (48) and tied Jimmy Orr (50) for the ninth-most total touchdowns in team history.
WEEK FIFTEEN - Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded four receptions for 71 yards. In his career, he now has tallied 102 receptions for 1,803 yards and 11 touchdowns against Houston in 19 career games, including one postseason game. He passed Raymond Berry (9,275) for the fifth-most scrimmage yards in team history.
WEEK SIXTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded three receptions for 60 yards. He passed Raymond Berry (9,275) for the third-most receiving yards in team history.
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton recorded three receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown.
- He passed Jimmy Orr (50) and tied Marshall Faulk (51) for the eighth-most total touchdowns in team history. He also tied Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history.
- Hilton finished the regular season leading the team in receiving yards, which is his seventh such season doing so, tying Reggie Wayne for the second-most occasions in franchise history.
NYHEIM HINES
WEEK ONE - Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- On the opening drive, Nyheim Hines scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown. It was the first time Indianapolis scored on the season's first drive since Week 1 of 2013 vs. Oakland (R. Wayne 12-yard touchdown reception).
WEEK TEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
- Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed with five receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. He had a career-high 115 yards from scrimmage. He is the first Colts player to have multiple games with a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a single season since Joseph Addai (two) in 2009. According to NFL Research, Hines is only the second player since at least 1948 to have his first career game of 100-plus scrimmage yards and two-plus touchdown fall on their birthday (Samkon Gado in Week 10 of 2005).
WEEK TWELVE - Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Running back Nyheim Hines led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 29 yards. He also contributed a team-high eight receptions for 66 yards. Hines passed Edgerrin James (149) for the second-most receptions by a Colts running back and the sixth-most by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
WEEK SIXTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Running back Nyheim Hines registered eight carries for 44 yards as well as five receptions for 20 yards. He also added three punt returns for 63 yards (21.0 avg.). He passed Marshall Faulk (164) for the most receptions by a Colts running back and the fifth-most by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- Running back Nyheim Hines registered two carries for 17 yards as well as six receptions for 50 yards. He tied Bill Brooks (170) for the fourth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first three seasons.
JUSTIN HOUSTON
WEEK THIRTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
- Defensive end Justin Houston registered four solo tackles, 3.0 sacks (including one sack-safety), 2.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. In the fourth quarter, he recorded a sack-safety and tied Ted Hendricks, Doug English and Jared Allen (four) for the most safeties in NFL history. He also became the fourth player since 2000 with two safeties in a single season, joining Junior Galette (2014), Jared Allen (2008) and Jameel McClain (2008). It was his first game with three-or-more sacks since Week 12 of 2016 and his first multi-sack game since Week 7 of 2019. It was his eighth-career game with three-plus sacks. He joined John Abraham (10) Julius Peppers (nine) and DeMarcus Ware (nine) as the only players with eight-plus games with three-or-more sacks since 2000.
DARIUS LEONARD
WEEK TWO - Minnesota Vikings @ Indianapolis Colts
- Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles (six) and solo tackles (five). He reached 300 career tackles and became the first NFL player to reach 300 total tackles in his first 30 career games, since at least 1987.
WEEK TWELVE - Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 14 (10 solo) and also added 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed. He recorded his 18th-career game with 10 or more tackles.
WEEK THIRTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
- Linebacker Darius Leonard recorded six tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed. He passed Jerrell Freeman (366) for the second-most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history.
WEEK FIFTEEN - Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 12 (nine solo) and one forced fumble. He reached 100 total tackles for the third consecutive season. Since 2000, he is just the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish that feat and the only one to do so in their first three seasons in the league.
WEEK SIXTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 10 (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. He passed Duane Bickett (398) for the most tackles in a player's first three seasons in Colts history. He also reached 400 tackles for his career. Since 1987, he became just the 10th player in NFL history to reach 400 career tackles in their first three seasons and he tied Patrick Willis (41 games) as the second-fastest to do so (fastest by Luke Kuechly – 39 games).
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Linebacker Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 10 (eight solo), 1.0 sack, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. He passed Patrick Willis (411) for the second-most tackles by a player in their first 42 career games (since 1987).
MICHAEL PITTMAN JR.
WEEK TEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied seven receptions for a career-high 101 yards. He is the first Colts' rookie to have 100 receiving yards in a single game since Donte Moncrief in 2014.
WEEK ELEVEN - Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving for the second consecutive week with three receptions for 66 yards and his first-career touchdown. He has recorded at least 55 receiving yards in three consecutive games and is only the fifth Colts rookie to log 55-plus receiving yards in three consecutive games. (Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Andre Rison and Bill Brooks, who did it twice).
PHILIP RIVERS
WEEK THREE - New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts
- Philip Rivers passed Dan Marino (4,967) for the fifth-most passes completed in NFL history. He also surpassed 60,000 career passing yards and became just the sixth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino. He reached 400 career touchdown passes and became just the sixth player in NFL history to reach that mark, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.
WEEK FIVE - Indianapolis Colts @ Cleveland Browns
- Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 21-of-33 passes for 243 yards with two interceptions. With the start, he tied Bruce Matthews (229) for the second-longest streak of consecutive regular season games started by a player since 1970. With his first four completions, he reached 5,000 career passes completed. He became just the fifth player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.
WEEK SIX - Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts
- Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 29-of-44 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 105.4 passer rating. With the start, he passed Bruce Matthews (229) for the second-longest streak of consecutive regular season games started by a player since 1970.
WEEK TEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Ttians
- Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 29-of-39 passes for 308 yards and one touchdown for a 105.5 passer rating. He passed Dan Marino (61,361) for the fifth-most passing yards in NFL history.
WEEK TWELVE - Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 24-of-42 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. With the start, he passed Eli Manning (234) and tied Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history.
WEEK THIRTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
- Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 27-of-35 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns for a 119.3 passer rating. He reached 3,000 passing yards for the season and became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 3,000 passing yards in 15 seasons, joining Peyton Manning (16), Drew Brees (16), Tom Brady (18) and Brett Favre (18). With his first 18 attempts, he reached 8,000 career passes attempted. He became just the seventh player in NFL history to reach that plateau, joining Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Eli Manning.
WEEK FIFTEEN - Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 22-of-28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns for a 124.4 passer rating. With his 124.4 passer rating, he now has three consecutive games with at least a 118.0 passer rating. He joins Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson as the only players this season to accomplish the feat. The last time Rivers did it was 2014. He is the third Colt to do so and the first since Andrew Luck in 2018.
WEEK SIXTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 22-of-35 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown with one interception. With the start, he passed Tony Gonzalez (238) and tied London Fletcher (239) for the seventh-most games started in NFL history. He tied Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history. He reached 4,000 passing yards on the season and tied Tom Brady and Drew Brees (12 seasons) for the second-most seasons with 4,000 passing yards.
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- Quarterback Philip Rivers started the game and completed 17-of-27 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He passed London Fletcher (239) and tied Julius Peppers (240) for the sixth-most games started in NFL history. Rivers passed Dan Marino (420) for the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history. He passed Eli Manning (8,119) for the sixth-most passes attempted in NFL history.
ISAIAH RODGERS
WEEK FIVE - Indianapolis Colts @ Cleveland Browns
- Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had five kickoff returns for 212 yards (42.4 avg.) with one touchdown. In the third quarter, he returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown. It was the Colts' first kickoff return for a touchdown since Jordan Todman did it at Green Bay on November 6, 2016. He became just the sixth rookie in franchise history to have a kickoff return for a touchdown and is the first since Dominic Rhodes in 2001. His 212 kickoff return yards are the third-most by a player in a single game in franchise history.
RIGOBERTO SANCHEZ
WEEK FIVE - Indianapolis Colts @ Cleveland Browns
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez had one punt for 54 yards with one downed inside the 20-yard line. He passed Chris Gardocki (80) for the fourth-most punts inside the 20-yard line in franchise history.
JONATHAN TAYLOR
WEEK ONE - Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Running back Jonathan Taylor finished with nine carries for 22 yards as well as six receptions for 67 yards in his Colts debut. He is only the second Colts running back in team history to record more than 60 receiving yards in Week 1 (Ahmad Bradshaw, 2014).
WEEK TWO - Minnesota Vikings @ Indianapolis Colts
- Running back Jonathan Taylor made his first career start and tallied 26 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown. He is the first Colts rookie to rush for at least 100 yards in a single game since Vick Ballard at Houston on 12/16/12 (105).
WEEK FOURTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 20 carries for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and also added two receptions for 15 yards. With his first 120 scrimmage yards, he became only the fourth Colt to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards in their first 12 games, joining Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk and Joseph Addai. His 150 rushing yards are the third-most by an NFL rookie in a single game this season and the most by a Colts rookie since Joseph Addai in 2006 (171). He is the first Colts rookie to have multiple rushing touchdowns in the same game since Andrew Luck in 2012 and he is the first Colts rookie running back since Javarris James in 2010.
WEEK FIFTEEN - Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown and also added four receptions for 12 yards. He has rushed for at least 80 yards in four consecutive games and is only the third NFL player this season to do so, joining Dalvin Cook and Nick Chubb. He is the first Indianapolis player to accomplish the feat since Joseph Addai (2007) and the first NFL rookie to do it since Saquon Barkley (2018).
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with a season-high 30 carries for a single-game franchise-high 253 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor finished third in the NFL in rushing yards this season (1,169) and it marks the most by a Colts running back in a single season since Edgerrin James in 2005 (1,506).
- With 253 yards, Taylor broke the previous single-game franchise-record of 219 yards previously held by Edgerrin James. Taylor became only the second player in franchise history to hit the 200-yard mark in a single game (Edgerrin James did it twice).
- Taylor tied DeMarco Murray (253) for the second-most rushing yards by a rookie in a single game in NFL history and tied Murray for the ninth-most by any player in a single game.
- Taylor also passed Alan Ameche (194) for the most rushing yards by a rookie in a single game in team history.
- Taylor passed Joseph Addai (1,406) for the third-most yards from scrimmage by a rookie in franchise history.
- Taylor reached 1,000 rushing yards for the season becoming just the fifth rookie in franchise history to reach that plateau. He is the first to hit 1,000-plus yards since Joseph Addai in 2006. Taylor passed Dominic Rhodes (1,104) for the third-most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history.
- In the first quarter, Taylor posted over 100 rushing yards. He is the first player to reach 100 rushing yards in the first quarter since Saquon Barkley did it in Week 16 of 2019. He is just the fifth rookie to do so since at least 1991, joining Leonard Fournette, Edgerrin James, Robert Edwards and Jerome Bettis. He is also the third Colt in team history to accomplish the feat, since at least 1991.
- Taylor passed Dominic Rhodes and Alan Ameche (nine) and tied Marshall Faulk and Curtis Dickey (11) for the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history by a rookie. He also tied Alan Ameche, Curtis Dickey and Edgerrin James for the most games with a rushing touchdown by a rookie (eight).
- Taylor became only the third rookie running back in team history to have at least 10 rushing touchdowns and 1,000 rushing yards, joining Marshall Faulk and Edgerrin James. He is the first player with 11 rushing touch downs in a single season since Joseph Addai in 2007.
- Taylor finished the regular season with a 5.04 rushing average, which is the third-best average for a rookie running back in team history.
DEFENSE
WEEK TWO - Minnesota Vikings @ Indianapolis Colts
- The 175 total yards are the fewest yards allowed by Indianapolis since October 19, 2014 vs. Cincinnati (135).
- The Indianapolis defense limited Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins to 11-of-26 completions for 113 yards and three interceptions. His 15.9 passer rating is the lowest passer rating allowed by the Colts since October 9, 2005 at San Francisco (Alex Smith, 8.5).
WEEK THREE - New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts
- The Indianapolis defense held the Jets to seven points and scored 16 points as a unit (two interceptions returned for a touchdown and one safety)
- This is the first time the Colts have held an opposing team to 11 or less points in back-to-back games since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2013 season.
- The Colts defense forced three interceptions (two interceptions returned for a touchdown). It is the third time in team history and the first time in Indianapolis history they have had at least two interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single game. The last time it happened was on October 18, 1970. This is the first time a Colts team has produced three interceptions in back-to-back games since Weeks 15 and 16 of the 1992 season.
- The Colts defense recorded safeties in back-to-back games for the first since Weeks 10 and 11 of 1960.
WEEK FOUR - Indianapolis Colts @ Chicago Bears
- The Indianapolis defense held the Bears to 11 points and tallied 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven passes defensed and one interception while limiting their offense to 4-of-14 on third down (29%). They have held their last three opponents to 11 points or less. The last time Indianapolis did that was from Weeks 15-17 of the 2013 season.
WEEK EIGHT - Indianapolis Colts @ Detroit Lions
- The Colts had two players register 2.0 sacks (Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis). The last time Indianapolis had two players with at least 2.0 sacks in the same game was Week 13 of 2004 (Raheem Brock, Dwight Freeney).
- The five rushing yards allowed in the first half were the team's fewest allowed in a first half since at least 2000.
WEEK NINE - Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts
- Indianapolis registered 9.0 tackles for loss for the second straight game. They are one of two teams to have at least 9.0 tackles for loss in back-to-back games (Pittsburgh) this season.
WEEK ELEVEN - Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts recovered three fumbles against the Packers, which is tied for the fifth-most in a single game for the team since 1950.
WEEK FOURTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders
- The Colts' defense tallied two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). It was the team's fourth interception returned for a touchdown this season, which leads the NFL. It is tied for the most in a single season in team history and is only the eighth time the team has accomplished the feat. The four interceptions returned for touchdowns are the most by an NFL team since 2018 (Chicago).
WEEK SIXTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Colts defense only allowed four rushing yards in the first half. They are the only team to allow five-or-fewer rushing yards in the first half in multiple games this season.
- Indianapolis allowed 20 total rushing yards. It is only the sixth time in franchise history that the team has allowed 20-or-less rushing yards in a single game and it was the team's fewest allowed since 2007.
OFFENSE
WEEK TWO - Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis finished with a 100-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor, 101) and a 100-yard receiver (Mo Alie-Cox, 111) in the win. It was the first time the Colts had both a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game since Joseph Addai (128) and Pierre Garcon (103) on October 17, 2010 at Washington.
WEEK FOURTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders
- The team's 72.7 percent third-down conversion rate was the team's best mark since Week 11 of 2010 (78.6 percent).
WEEK FIFTEEN - Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts did not have a turnover in a game for the seventh time this season.
WEEK SIXTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Colts scored a touchdown on their opening drive and now have compiled 59 points on opening drives this season, which is the most by the team since at least 1995.
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts scored a touchdown on their opening drive and now have compiled 66 points on opening drives this season. Indianapolis has scored on their opening drive in six consecutive games.
- Indianapolis registered 273 rushing yards as a team, which is the most by the Colts since Week 11 of 2004 and is the seventh-most in franchise history.
- The Colts tallied 127 rushing yards as a team in the first quarter, which is most for Indy in the first quarter of play dating back to November 21, 1999 vs. Philadelphia (131).
SPECIAL TEAMS
WEEK TEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans
- Indianapolis recorded a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown. It was the team's first blocked punt returned for a touchdown since Week 13 of 2010.
OTHER MILESTONES
WEEK TWO - Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Colts have won their home opener in back-to-back seasons.
WEEK THREE - Minnesota Vikings @ Indianapolis Colts
- Indianapolis scored on a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, interception returned for a touchdown (two), field goal (two), extra point (four), and a safety. It is only the second time in team history the Colts produced each of those scores in a single game. The other was November 17, 1996 vs. New York Jets.
WEEK SIX - Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts are 3-0 at home for the first time since 2010.
- Indianapolis overcame a 21-point deficit to win the game. It was the team's largest comeback at home in regular season team history. The last time a team came back in a regular season game from 21 points or more was when the Chiefs overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Chargers on September 11, 2016.
WEEK ELEVEN - Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
- The Indianapolis Colts improved to 7-3 following a win against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium, 34-31 in overtime. It is the team's best start through 10 games since 2013 (7-3). Indianapolis registered a 4-0 record against the NFC North this season, sweeping the division for the first time since 2004.
- It was the team's first overtime win since Week 5 of 2017 vs. San Francisco.
WEEK FOURTEEN - Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Indianapolis scored its most points in a single game since Week 13 of 2014 (49).
WEEK FIFTEEN - Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts
- The Indianapolis Colts improved to 10-4 following a win against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, 27-20. It was the team's first sweep of Houston dating back to the 2017 season. Indianapolis has reached 10 wins for the first time since 2018 and the 10-4 record is its best start since 2014. It is the 25th time in franchise history the team has reached 10 regular season wins.
WEEK SEVENTEEN - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- The Indianapolis Colts finished the regular season 11-5 following a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, 28-14. Indianapolis advances to the postseason for the second time in three years and it marks the team's most regular season wins since 2014 (11).