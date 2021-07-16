Offensive Line: 2021 Position Preview 

Who's In

Eric Fisher (signed as free agent)

Julie'n Davenport (signed as free agent)

Chris Reed (signed as free agent)

Sam Tevi (signed as free agent)

Will Fries (drafted in seventh round)

Jake Benzinger (signed to reserve/future contract)

Pro Football Focus rated 2020 as the best season of the 30-year-old Fisher's career, which began in 2013 as that year's No. 1 overall draft pick. He tore his Achilles' in the AFC Championship in January and was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in March, then signed with the Colts after the NFL Draft.

In addition to Fisher, the Colts also bolstered their offensive line depth with Davenport, Reed and Tevi, who've combined to make 95 starts in their careers. Fries, too has flexibility to play both guard and tackle -- he started at both positions during his college career at Penn State.

Who's Out

Anthony Castonzo (retired)

Le'Raven Clark (signed with Eagles as free agent)

Chaz Green (free agent)

Castonzo started 144 games over 10 seasons with the Colts and announced his retirement in January.

"When you have a special player like Anthony Castonzo retire ... I don't think he's ever gotten enough credit for how really special he was as a player," general manager Chris Ballard said. "He stood for everything we wanted to stand for, Anthony did, and he was good. I mean, I always thought he was a top-five left tackle in the league."

Who's Back

Ryan Kelly (sixth season)

Mark Glowinski (fourth season)

Quenton Nelson (fourth season)

Braden Smith (fourth season)

Jake Eldrenkamp (third year)

Joey Hunt (second year)

Carter O'Donnell (second year)

Danny Pinter (second year)

The Nelson-Kelly-Glowinski-Smith quartet has been together since 2018 and, collectively, has only missed three games in the last two seasons. Kelly earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020 while Nelson has been a first-team All Pro every year since debuting with the Colts (more on that shortly). Eldrenkamp, Hunt, O'Donnell and Pinter will compete with some of the Colts' offseason additions to lock down important depth spots on the roster.

What To Watch For

We'll see when Fisher is able to get out on the practice field and work his way back to game action, but when he makes his 2021 debut, he's the kind of tackle who can make gameplanning less stressful for the Colts' coaching staff.

"You're getting a veteran that has done it and has done it well," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "So we are going to be able to trust him where we can just line up and no matter who is lined up over there – our philosophy always is to try and give them some help with a chip every now and again just to give them a breather, but at the same time we are going to be able to trust both sides with Braden on the other side, which is going to be huge to open up our offense."