No Position Switch for Quenton Nelson after Colts Sign Eric Fisher

The Colts put every option on the table to address left tackle this offseason, but never really wanted to move Quenton Nelson off left guard. 

May 17, 2021 at 04:16 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Following Anthony Castonzo's retirement earlier this year, the Colts' brain trust put everything on the table to address the team's need at left tackle. 

There was one option, though, the Colts had to consider but didn't want to explore: Move Quenton Nelson from left guard to left tackle. 

"That was not an option that we wanted to have to do right from the very start as Chris (Ballard) and I and the staff talked about it," coach Frank Reich said. "It was a legitimate option, but you got a guy who's one of the best left guards in the game. Maybe he'll end up being one of the best ever. 

"But talk about sticking your neck out — that would be sticking your neck out, moving one of the best at his position and taking him off that position. So we did want to do everything we could do to keep him at left guard. We were keeping the option open to put him out there but we knew we were going to work pretty hard against that."

Ultimately, of course, the Colts signed two tackles with starting experience in the early part of free agency — Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport — and then added longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher last week. Nelson will not move off the position where he became only the fifth player in the last 50 years to be named a first-team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. 

But Nelson would've been willing to make that switch had the Colts asked him to do it. 

"I definitely wanted to stay at left guard but I was going to do whatever the team required me to do," Nelson said. "Just gotta do what's required and help the team in any way possible to win games. If that had me at left tackle or had me at left guard, I was going to do it."

Keeping Nelson at left guard means the Colts will maintain an important level of continuity along their line, from Nelson to center Ryan Kelly to right guard Mark Glowinski to right tackle Braden Smith. That group, plus Castanzo, has been among the NFL's best O-line units over the last few years. 

"I saw through college and all the way growing up, when you move guys around people think you can just take pieces of the puzzle and put them back together, but it's a little more complicated than that," Kelly said. "I'm excited, I think everybody's excited to stay where they are and having an addition like (Fisher) to come in there to push the room, (he's played in) lot of big games, a Super Bowl and all that so it's awesome, we're excited."

Fisher was with his new teammates on Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and Kelly said he was engaged and asking questions. The 30-year-old and former No. 1 overall pick needs to recover from the torn Achilles' he suffered in January before he can get back on the field, but it's clear members of the Colts' line are excited to team up with him in 2021. 

"I was really happy with getting Fish," Nelson said. "He's a great guy, just meeting him a couple times before this and meeting him today. He's smart, he's a good player, he's been in a good system with the Chiefs and really excited already from talks with him to get to work with him and build that chemistry up."

So from landing Fisher to keeping Nelson at left guard, the Colts feel like things worked out the way they were supposed to in the face of a difficult challenge to replace Castonzo. 

"I just give Chris a lot of credit for it," Reich said. "In typical Ballard fashion, (he) was very patient and looked at all the options, had multiple plans, Plan A, Plan B, backup plans and it ended up playing out the way Chris originally envisioned it working out, and patience was a good thing."

2021 OTAs: Offense

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 offense as they take the field for day one of OTAs.

2021_0517_OTA_0988
1 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1690
2 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1681
3 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1686
4 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1598
5 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1616
6 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1687
7 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1651
8 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1503
9 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1607
10 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1581
11 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1580
12 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1457
13 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1571
14 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1451
15 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1445
16 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1363
17 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1463
18 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1420
19 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1324
20 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1328
21 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1414
22 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1317
23 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1300
24 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1282
25 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1288
26 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1296
27 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1293
28 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1254
29 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1247
30 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1279
31 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1258
32 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1251
33 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1245
34 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1239
35 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1142
36 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1161
37 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1235
38 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1118
39 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1123
40 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1106
41 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1116
42 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1019
43 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1022
44 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1080
45 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1007
46 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1005
47 / 48
2021_0517_OTA_1004
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Robert Mathis To Be Inducted Into Colts Ring Of Honor Nov. 28

Indianapolis' all-time sack leader will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Nov. 28, when the Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Colts Sign K Eddy Pineiro

The Colts signed former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro.
news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: 2021 Brings Latest Bye Ever

This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 schedule. 
news

Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
news

Colts 2021 Single Game Tickets On Sale!

Single-game tickets for Indianapolis Colts 2021 home games are available at Colts.com/Tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
news

Indianapolis Colts Release 2021 Regular Season Schedule

The full Colts 2021 regular season schedule is here. Check out who and when the Colts will play each of their 17 games this upcoming season. 
news

Colts Announce 2021 Preseason Opponents

The Colts will play three preseason games later this year ahead of the 2021 regular season. 
news

Colts Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher

The Colts signed longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher on Wednesday. 
news

Colts To Open 2021 Season At Home Against Seattle Seahawks

The NFL will release its full 2021 season schedule tonight, but we now know the Colts' Week 1 opponent. 
news

Colts' 2021 17-Game Schedule To Be Released May 12

The NFL will announce its 2021 schedule, which for the first time will include a 17th game, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET. 
news

Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts added to their defensive line with former Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Antwaun Woods. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising