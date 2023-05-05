Colts sign 15 undrafted free agents

The Colts on Friday signed 15 undrafted free agents ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
And the 15 undrafted free agents who signed on Friday:
- LB Liam Anderson (Holy Cross)
- WR Cody Chrest (Sam Houston State)
- CB Cole Coleman (Elon)
- OG Emil Ekiyor (Alabama)
- RB Darius Hagans (Virginia State)
- WR Johnny King (Southeast Missouri State)
- OG Harris Lachance (BYU)
- S Aaron Maddox (Campbell)
- LB Donavan Mutin (Houston)
- CB Tyler Richardson (Tiffin)
- DT Caleb Sampson (Kansas)
- WR Zavier Scott (Maine)
- RB Titus Swen (Wyoming)
- DE Guy Thomas (Colorado)
- WR Braxton Westfield (Carson-Newman)
Previously this week, the Colts waived nine players in two separate roster moves. The Colts also signed seven draft picks on Friday.