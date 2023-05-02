Colts waive RBs Darrynton Evans, Aaron Shampklin, CB David Vereen, WR Kristian Wilkerson

The Indianapolis Colts today waived running back Darrynton Evans, running back Aaron Shampklin, cornerback David Vereen and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Evans, 5-10, 203 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on March 31, 2023. He has played in 12 career games in his time with the Chicago Bears (2022) and Tennessee Titans (2020-21) and has compiled 30 carries for 125 yards as well as five receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Evans has also tallied 10 kickoff returns for 223 yards (22.3 avg.) and two special teams stops.

Shampklin, 5-10, 195 pounds, was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 20, 2022. He participated in the Dallas Cowboys' 2022 offseason program and training camp. Shampklin was originally signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 29 games (19 starts) at Harvard (2017-21).

Vereen, 5-9, 188 pounds, was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on December 28, 2022. He participated in the Baltimore Ravens' 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2022. Collegiately, Vereen played in 38 career games at Newberry (2017-21).