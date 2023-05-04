Colts waive DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne, DT Chris Williams, TE Jalen Wydermyer

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today waived defensive end Kameron Cline, tight end Nikola Kalinic, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, defensive tackle Chris Williams and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

Cline, 6-4, 275 pounds, was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. He spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad the last three seasons (2020-22). Cline played in five career games and tallied three tackles (two solo).

Kalinic, 6-4, 245 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 26, 2022. He spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad last season. Kalinic played in seven games (one start) and tallied one kickoff return for 15 yards. Prior to the NFL, he played in 30 regular season games in two seasons (2019, 2021) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Rhyne, 6-1, 233 pounds, was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. He spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad last season. Rhyne appeared in three games and had one special teams tackle.

Williams, 6-2, 300 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. He spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad the last three seasons (2020-22). Williams played in 13 games and registered six tackles (three solo). In 2022, he appeared in five games and tallied two tackles (one solo).