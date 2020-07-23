2020 Colts Training Camp Preview: Defensive Linemen

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts set to begin training camp soon at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, Colts.com previews the team's defensive linemen.

NOTABLE RETURNERS:

» Denico Autry

» Ben Banogu

» Justin Houston

» Tyquan Lewis

» Al-Quadin Muhammad

» Grover Stewart

» Kemoko Turay

NOTABLE ADDITIONS:

» DeForest Buckner

» Sheldon Day

» Rob Windsor

NOTABLE CAMP BATTLES:

» Kameron Cline

» Kendall Coleman

» Gerri Green

» Jegs Jegede

» Chris Williams

NOTABLE LOSSES:

» Trevon Coley

» Jabaal Sheard

THE SKINNY:

Colts general manager Chris Ballard entered the offseason expressing a need for a dominant force in the defensive interior, and that's exactly what the team would get when it sent its first-round (13th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Just 26, Buckner has 263 career tackles (38 for a loss) with 28.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries to his credit, and should slide in perfectly into the Colts' three-tech spot up front.

Those returning to join Buckner at defensive tackle include Denico Autry, Grover Stewart and Tyquan Lewis, while the team also signed another former 49ers lineman, Sheldon Day, in free agency, and used a fifth-round pick on Penn State's Rob Windsor.

The veteran Justin Houston, who had 11 sacks in 2019, returns to lead an up-and-coming Colts group at defensive end, with Houston, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and Al-Quadin Muhammad all hoping to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks in 2020.

BURNING QUESTIONS:

At defensive end:

» Can Kemoko Turay pick up where he left off early last season?

» How will Justin Houston benefit from the acquisition of DeForest Buckner?

» Who will step up in place of Jabaal Sheard?

Find the answers to these questions by clicking here.

At defensive tackle:

» Just how high is DeForest Buckner's ceiling?

» Who starts at the other defensive tackle spot?

» How much moving around will Denico Autry be doing?