2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Ravens, Week 9

INDIANAPOLIS — Two well-rounded AFC contenders are preparing for quite the clash in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-2) are playing host to the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in the 100th regular season game at Lucas Oil Stadium, as both teams will put in their best efforts to hit the halfway point of their respective seasons on a high note.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts are coming off a satisfying 20-point road win, 41-21, over the Detroit Lions last Sunday at Ford Field — though the score was much closer until Indy was able to pull away with a couple big defensive plays early in the fourth quarter. After getting a huge sack and forced fumble from Darius Leonard at the end of the third quarter, the Colts led by just six, 20-14, early in that final period and faced a 3rd-and-14 situation from the Lions' 45 when quarterback Philip Rivers heaved a long pass attempt to wide receiver Ashton Dulin inside the 5; a pass interference call on Detroit would set up Indy with a 1st-and-Goal situation, however, and running back Jordan Wilkins would then punch it it from one yard out, and then add a two-point conversion, to give the Colts a 28-14 cushion. On the very first play of the ensuing Lions drive, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II would pick off Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford and sprint 29 yards into the end zone for the defensive touchdown, and now Indy could really breathe easy. Rivers had his second straight standout performance, as he completed 23-of-33 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns to zero interceptions, while the Colts' defense had a season-best five sacks on the day, including two each from defensive tackles/ends Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis.

The Ravens, meanwhile, last week fell 28-24 to their rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens had a terrific day running the ball, with 265 total rushing yards, but would turn the ball over four times — two via interceptions and two via lost fumbles — and the undefeated Steelers (7-0) were able to take advantage. Baltimore still found itself with a chance to win the game at the end, but quarterback Lamar Jackson's final pass attempt from the Pittsburgh 23-yard line to wide receiver Willie Snead IV would fall incomplete. Jackson completed 13-of-28 passes for 208 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions apiece, while he also added 16 rushing attempts for 65 yards. Running back J.K. Dobbins, meanwhile, led the way with 15 rushing attempts for 113 yards (7.5 avg.). The Baltimore defense was led by safety DeShon Elliott, who had seven tackles and 0.5 sacks, and cornerback Marcus Peters, who had five tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed.