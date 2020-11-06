Ashton Dulin Ruled Out Sunday Against The Ravens; T.Y. Hilton Doubtful, Two Questionable

» Alie-Cox (knee) first appeared on the Colts' injury report on Oct. 14, and he would end up missing that week's home win over the Cincinnati Bengals before heading into the bye week. The third-year tight end was able to return to game action in last Sunday's Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions, logging a team-high-tying three receptions for 37 yards. Alie-Cox was limited once again in Wednesday's practice, was estimated as a non-participant in Thursday's walkthrough and then back to limited status on Friday; if he's limited or can't play Sunday against the Ravens, the team will likely continue to turn to Trey Burton and Jack Doyle to pick up the slack at the tight end position, while undrafted rookie Noah Togiai could also be in line for some more playing time. The Colts also have two tight ends — Farrod Green and Hale Hentges — on their practice squad if needed.