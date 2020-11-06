Ashton Dulin Ruled Out Sunday Against The Ravens; T.Y. Hilton Doubtful, Two Questionable

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, meanwhile, has been ruled doubtful, while two others — tight end Mo Alie-Cox and wide receiver Marcus Johnson — are questionable.
RULED OUT
» Dulin suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of last Sunday's road win over the Detroit Lions and did not return to the game; he ended the afternoon with one reception for 13 yards, and he also drew a huge pass interference penalty inside the Detroit 5-yard line on 3rd and long early in the final period, eventually leading to a momentum-changing touchdown for Indy. The second-year receiver did not participate in Wednesday's practice, and was estimated as a non-participant during Thursday's walkthrough. With Dulin out on Sunday against the Ravens, then 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon could be in line to make his NFL debut, or the team could turn to practice squad wide receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris, both of whom have already played at least one game for the Colts this season.
DOUBTFUL
» Hilton suffered a groin injury during the first half of last Sunday's Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions and did not return to the ballgame; he ended the afternoon after having logged two receptions for nine yards. The ninth-year Florida International product this season, who has 22 receptions for 251 yards, did not practice on Wednesday, and then was estimated as a non-participant for Thursday's walkthrough. If Hilton is limited or can't play Sunday against the Ravens, then look for Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. and, depending on his status, Marcus Johnson, to be counted on to pick up the slack at receiver; the Colts also have 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon on their 53-man roster, as well as Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris on their practice squad, if needed.
QUESTIONABLE
» Alie-Cox (knee) first appeared on the Colts' injury report on Oct. 14, and he would end up missing that week's home win over the Cincinnati Bengals before heading into the bye week. The third-year tight end was able to return to game action in last Sunday's Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions, logging a team-high-tying three receptions for 37 yards. Alie-Cox was limited once again in Wednesday's practice, was estimated as a non-participant in Thursday's walkthrough and then back to limited status on Friday; if he's limited or can't play Sunday against the Ravens, the team will likely continue to turn to Trey Burton and Jack Doyle to pick up the slack at the tight end position, while undrafted rookie Noah Togiai could also be in line for some more playing time. The Colts also have two tight ends — Farrod Green and Hale Hentges — on their practice squad if needed.
» Johnson initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday, when he was estimated as a non-participant for that day's walkthrough with a knee injury, though he was back to full participation status by Friday. The fourth-year receiver out of Texas has been a huge boost for the Indy offense the last several weeks, and currently has 11 receptions for 227 yards (20.6 avg.) on the year. If Johnson is limited or can't play Sunday against the Ravens, then look for Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. to be counted on to pick up the slack at receiver; the Colts also have 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon on their 53-man roster, as well as Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris on their practice squad, if needed.
Injury report
Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Trey Burton
|TE
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Justin Houston
|DE
|Not Injury Related (Rest)
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Jordan Wilkins
|RB
|Groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
|—
|Sheldon Day
|DT
|Not Injury Related
|—
|DNP
|FP
|—
|Marcus Johnson
|WR
|Knee
|—
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|Tyquan Lewis
|DT/DE
|Not Injury Related
|—
|DNP
|FP
|—
|Quenton Nelson
|C/G
|Not Injury Related
|—
|DNP
|FP
|—
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|—
|DNP
|FP
|—
Note: The Colts conducted a walkthrough on Thursday. Thursday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice.