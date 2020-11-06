Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

Ashton Dulin Ruled Out Sunday Against The Ravens; T.Y. Hilton Doubtful, Two Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium, while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is doubtful and two others are questionable.

Nov 06, 2020 at 03:30 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

110620_hilton-whos_in_whos_out_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, meanwhile, has been ruled doubtful, while two others — tight end Mo Alie-Cox and wide receiver Marcus Johnson — are questionable.

RULED OUT

» Dulin suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of last Sunday's road win over the Detroit Lions and did not return to the game; he ended the afternoon with one reception for 13 yards, and he also drew a huge pass interference penalty inside the Detroit 5-yard line on 3rd and long early in the final period, eventually leading to a momentum-changing touchdown for Indy. The second-year receiver did not participate in Wednesday's practice, and was estimated as a non-participant during Thursday's walkthrough. With Dulin out on Sunday against the Ravens, then 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon could be in line to make his NFL debut, or the team could turn to practice squad wide receivers Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris, both of whom have already played at least one game for the Colts this season.

——————

DOUBTFUL

» Hilton suffered a groin injury during the first half of last Sunday's Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions and did not return to the ballgame; he ended the afternoon after having logged two receptions for nine yards. The ninth-year Florida International product this season, who has 22 receptions for 251 yards, did not practice on Wednesday, and then was estimated as a non-participant for Thursday's walkthrough. If Hilton is limited or can't play Sunday against the Ravens, then look for Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr. and, depending on his status, Marcus Johnson, to be counted on to pick up the slack at receiver; the Colts also have 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon on their 53-man roster, as well as Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris on their practice squad, if needed.

——————

QUESTIONABLE

» Alie-Cox (knee) first appeared on the Colts' injury report on Oct. 14, and he would end up missing that week's home win over the Cincinnati Bengals before heading into the bye week. The third-year tight end was able to return to game action in last Sunday's Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions, logging a team-high-tying three receptions for 37 yards. Alie-Cox was limited once again in Wednesday's practice, was estimated as a non-participant in Thursday's walkthrough and then back to limited status on Friday; if he's limited or can't play Sunday against the Ravens, the team will likely continue to turn to Trey Burton and Jack Doyle to pick up the slack at the tight end position, while undrafted rookie Noah Togiai could also be in line for some more playing time. The Colts also have two tight ends — Farrod Green and Hale Hentges — on their practice squad if needed.

» Johnson initially appeared on the injury report on Thursday, when he was estimated as a non-participant for that day's walkthrough with a knee injury, though he was back to full participation status by Friday. The fourth-year receiver out of Texas has been a huge boost for the Indy offense the last several weeks, and currently has 11 receptions for 227 yards (20.6 avg.) on the year. If Johnson is limited or can't play Sunday against the Ravens, then look for Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. to be counted on to pick up the slack at receiver; the Colts also have 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon on their 53-man roster, as well as Daurice Fountain and DeMichael Harris on their practice squad, if needed.

——————

Injury report

Here is Friday's practice report, with their designation for Sunday's game (if applicable):

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Julian Blackmon S Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP FP
Trey Burton TE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP FP
Ashton Dulin WR Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
T.Y. Hilton WR Groin DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Justin Houston DE Not Injury Related (Rest) DNP FP FP
Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee LP DNP LP Questionable
Ryan Kelly C Knee LP FP FP
Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle LP FP FP
Jordan Wilkins RB Groin LP FP FP
Sheldon Day DT Not Injury Related DNP FP
Marcus Johnson WR Knee DNP FP Questionable
Tyquan Lewis DT/DE Not Injury Related DNP FP
Quenton Nelson C/G Not Injury Related DNP FP
Michael Pittman Jr. WR Not Injury Related DNP FP

Note: The Colts conducted a walkthrough on Thursday. Thursday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice.

Related Content

news

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against Lions; Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Kelly Both Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, but tight end Mo Alie-Cox and center Ryan Kelly are both being labeled as questionable.
news

Mo Alie-Cox, Chaz Green Ruled Out Sunday Against The Bengals; Darius Leonard Doubtful; Four Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tight end Mo Alie-Cox and tackle Chaz Green have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Anthony Castonzo, Darius Leonard Ruled Out Sunday Against The Browns; Anthony Walker Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that left tackle Anthony Castonzo and linebacker Darius Leonard have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
news

T.J. Carrie, Michael Pittman Jr. Ruled Out Sunday Against The Bears; Rock Ya-Sin 'Good To Go'

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback T.J. Carrie and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
news

Rock Ya-Sin, Matthew Adams Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jets; Jack Doyle Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and linebacker Matthew Adams have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Jack Doyle Ruled Out Sunday Against The Vikings; Five Colts Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that rookie safety Julian Blackmon is the only Colts player ruled out of Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
news

UPDATED: Three Colts Ruled Out, Two Doubtful Sunday Against Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out three players — defensive end/tackle Denico Autry, running back Jordan Wilkins and cornerback Quincy Wilson — while two others — cornerback Kenny Moore II and safety Khari Willis — are doubtful for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Denico Autry, Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson Ruled Out Against Panthers

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that defensive tackle/end Denico Autry and cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and Quincy Wilson have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Kenny Moore II Ruled Out Against Saints; T.Y. Hilton A Gametime Decision

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that cornerback Kenny Moore II is the only player ruled out of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints; wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, meanwhile, is a gametime decision, while cornerback Pierre Desir is also ruled questionable.
news

T.Y. Hilton, Kenny Moore II, Adam Vinatieri Ruled Out Against Buccaneers; Parris Campbell, Marlon Mack Expected To Play

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that three players — wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Kenny Moore II and kicker Adam Vinatieri — have been ruled out for Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Parris Campbell and running back Marlon Mack are expected to play, meanwhile.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Get Tickets

Advertising