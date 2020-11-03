Colts Release Week 9 Unofficial Depth Chart For Ravens Matchup

Notes:

» The only offensive difference is at the first wide receiver spot, where Michael Pittman Jr. is now the second receiver listed, replacing Daurice Fountain, who was waived on Saturday when Pittman Jr. was officially activated from Injured Reserve after missing three games with a lower leg injury.

» The Colts shook things up at the running back position in last Sunday's 41-21 victory over the Detroit Lions, as third-year veteran Jordan Wilkins (39 offensive snaps) ended up getting the bulk of the playing time over rookie starter Jonathan Taylor (26 snaps) and Nyheim Hines (16 snaps). Head coach Frank Reich alluded to riding the "hot hand" with Wilkins, who ended up carrying the ball 20 times for 89 yards (4.5 avg.) and a touchdown; Wilkins also added a 24-yard reception on Indy's second play of the game. "In Jordan's case, there were a couple runs where you could just see his vision and balance in the hole, that it was just there. That he had the right feel – he had two cut-back runs that were really effective. One time they had a guy coming clean off the corner, it should be a four-yard loss and he turns it into a 10-yard gain or an eight-yard gain. (He ) somehow got through and kept his feet. He was doing those little things."

» Good luck trying to figure out which Colts receiver is getting the ball on any given play. Four of the five receivers active last Sunday against the Lions logged at least 28 offensive snaps, and the fifth receiver, Ashton Dulin, played nine offensive snaps but was still featured on one of the biggest plays of the game; with the Colts clinging to a 20-14 lead and facing 3rd and 14 from the Detroit 45 on the first play of the fourth quarter, quarterback Philip Rivers heaved a deep pass towards the end zone to the speedy Dulin, who was able to draw a pass interference call on cornerback Justin Coleman, setting up Indy at the Detroit 4. Three plays later, Wilkins ran it in from one yard out, and then he added a two-point conversion, and the Colts all of a sudden could breathe a little easier with a 28-14 lead, and would cruise from there.

» With Mo Alie-Cox back in action after missing the Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury, the Colts kept things pretty balanced at the tight end position last Sunday against the Lions, and all three were major contributors. Jack Doyle played 45 offensive snaps and caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown; Trey Burton played 39 offensive snaps and had three receptions for nine yards, but added a rushing touchdown for a second straight game; and Alie-Cox ended up logging 32 offensive snaps and had three receptions for 37 yards.