INDiANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers once again had one of the NFL's top passing performances, and, accordingly, he's once again a candidate for the league's weekly FedEx Air Player of the Week award.

You can help the veteran Indianapolis Colts quarterback take home the proverbial hardware by clicking here and voting for Rivers — which, by the way, can be repeated over and over, if you have the time and the energy.

Rivers was sensational on Sunday in the Colts' 41-21 road victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. He completed 23-of-33 passes (70 percent) for 262 yards with three touchdowns to no interceptions for an overall QB rating of 123.5.

He also led a Colts (5-2) offense that was very opportunistic throughout the afternoon; the team moved the chains on seven of its 14 third-down opportunities, converted its only fourth-down attempt on the day, scored a touchdown on all three trips inside the red zone and also made the Lions (3-4) pay for multiple critical penalties that extended Indy drives or gave the Colts better field position.