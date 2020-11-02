Time To Vote For Philip Rivers For FedEx Air Player Of The Week — Again

The NFL has announced its Week 8 candidates for the FedEx Air Player of the Week, and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who had another terrific performance in Indy’s 20-point road win over the Detroit Lions, is once again up for the award, which you can help him take home by voting — and voting often.

Nov 02, 2020 at 09:25 AM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDiANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers once again had one of the NFL's top passing performances, and, accordingly, he's once again a candidate for the league's weekly FedEx Air Player of the Week award.

You can help the veteran Indianapolis Colts quarterback take home the proverbial hardware by clicking here and voting for Rivers — which, by the way, can be repeated over and over, if you have the time and the energy.

Rivers was sensational on Sunday in the Colts' 41-21 road victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. He completed 23-of-33 passes (70 percent) for 262 yards with three touchdowns to no interceptions for an overall QB rating of 123.5.

He also led a Colts (5-2) offense that was very opportunistic throughout the afternoon; the team moved the chains on seven of its 14 third-down opportunities, converted its only fourth-down attempt on the day, scored a touchdown on all three trips inside the red zone and also made the Lions (3-4) pay for multiple critical penalties that extended Indy drives or gave the Colts better field position.

"I thought Philip played especially well the whole game — was in control, accurate, really played well," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "He played exceptionally good football today, not only with the way he threw the ball and the accuracy, but some decisions that he made along the way and a couple of checks that he got us into."

Rivers is a candidate for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award for a second straight game. Back in Week 6, before the Colts' bye week, Rivers' heroics, which included an out-of-this-world performance in the second quarter, helped dig Indy out of a 21-point early deficit to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 31-27, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In his last two games, Rivers has combined to complete 52-of-77 passes (67.5 percent) for 633 yards with six touchdowns to just one interception for a QB rating of 113.2.

Like last week, Rivers is hoping to take home his eighth career FedEx Air Player of the Week award. He earned his first seven during his time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers: Week 6, 2016; Week 5, 2007; Weeks 3 and 6, 2008; Week 12, 2013 and Weeks 13 and 15, 2018.

Rivers could also become third Colts quarterback to take home a FedEx Air Player of the Week award since its inception in 2003. Manning (seven) and Andrew Luck (two) combined for nine FedEx Air Player of the Week awards during their respective careers in Indy.

So, again, click here to vote Rivers and help him take home this well-deserved honor (and definitely don't vote for those Mahomes or Wilson guys).

