11/5: Statement From The Indianapolis Colts

This morning, we were informed that a member of the Colts staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The team is in the process of contact tracing and has entered the NFL's intensive protocol. The individual has self-quarantined and is under the care of team doctors. The Colts will conduct today's scheduled practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but all meetings will be held virtually and away from the practice facility. We are working closely with the NFL, its medical staff and our team doctors.
Colts Wednesday Notebook: T.Y. Hilton, Ashton Dulin Sit Out First Ravens Practice; Kemoko Turay 'Looks Good'
The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
Matthew Adams Returning To Practice Today
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams, who has been on injured reserve since Sept. 26 with an ankle injury, is returning to practice today. The team now has 21 days to decide whether to move Adams back to the active roster or revert him to IR for the remainder of the season.
Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back WR Daurice Fountain, Release RB Darius Jackson
The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed wide receiver Daurice Fountain to their practice squad and released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
UPDATED: Colts Decide To Stand Pat As 2020 NFL Trade Deadline Comes And Goes
The Indianapolis Colts decided not to make any moves by today's 4 p.m. ET 2020 NFL trade deadline. We take a look at the Colts' roster through seven games and where a move might've made sense, and also why general manager Chris Ballard could've decided to simply move forward with what he's got.
How to Watch Ravens @ Colts
Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 8th (Week 9).
Colts Release Week 9 Unofficial Depth Chart For Ravens Matchup
What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
Nick Sirianni On Jordan Wilkins' Expanded Role, Trey Burton's Versatility
Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on Monday spoke to reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about an expanded role for running back Jordan Wilkins, gameplanning for versatile tight end Trey Burton and more?
Matt Eberflus On Preparing For Lamar Jackson, Utilizing Blitzes, Tyquan Lewis' Big Day
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus talked to reporters via video conference on Monday. What did he have to say about preparing for speedy Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, cranking up the blitzes against the Detroit Lions, Tyquan Lewis taking advantage of his reps and more?
Injury Updates: T.Y. Hilton, Ashton Dulin To Be Monitored; Rock Ya-Sin Cleared
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to reporters via conference call. What injury updates did he have on wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Ashton Dulin and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, and what else did he have to say about quarterback Philip Rivers spreading the ball around and trying to stop the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson this Sunday?
