Five Things Learned: Colts-Lions (2020, Week 8)

» TOUGH STRETCH: The Colts' win on Sunday moves them to 5-2 for a second straight season. Last year, Indy would win just two of its final nine games to finish 7-9 and miss out on the playoffs. This time around, however, there seems to be a confidence in the way the team is finishing games, and also in the way the Colts are outscoring their opponents, that they won't face a similar fate. But the team certainly has done itself a favor with a strong start heading into what is a brutal stretch of opponents over the next several weeks; Indy now takes on the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens, the 5-2 Tennessee Titans (twice), the 5-2 Green Bay Packers and, later on, the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers — and don't forget about the always-tough divisional games against the Houston Texans (twice) and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as a road contest against the hot-and-cold Las Vegas Raiders. While Reich insists the Colts are a different team from last year's group that struggled down the stretch, he's still able to admit that he hopes there were lessons to be learned from 2019 that can be applied this time around. "Our M.O., our DNA, is to handle these situations: it's get 1-0 every week; it's get one-percent better every week. That's really all we are going to focus on," Reich said. "It really comes down to getting our players, putting together good plans in all three phases. It comes down to practicing hard and preparing hard, and then getting better. So, I think we can learn from last year. We won't talk too much about that — we really won't. Last year was last year. It's a different team. We are just going to focus on trying to build from where we are right now."