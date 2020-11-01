Colts Weather Early Storm To Pull Away From Lions

No thanks to an early blocked punt, the Indianapolis Colts found themselves down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 8 road matchup against the Detroit Lions. But an advantageous Colts team would take over from there with big plays on offense and on defense, scoring 20 points in the second quarter and 21 in the fourth, to pull away and earn a 41-21 victory at Ford Field.

Nov 01, 2020 at 06:46 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

110120_ind-det-leonard-ff
Indianapolis Colts

DETROIT — The Indianapolis Colts knew coming into Sunday's Week 8 matchup on the road against the Detroit Lions that it would be imperative to get out to a better start than they had in recent weeks, particularly in Weeks 5 and 6 against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Lions, who came into Sunday's game winners of two straight and three out of four overall, had outscored their opponents by a combined 25 points in the first quarter of their first six games, so the Colts wanted to avoid any early lulls at all costs.

Sure enough, though, safety Miles Killebrew would bust through to block a Colts punt on their second drive of the game, setting up Detroit with prime field position at the Indianapolis 36-yard line. Just two plays later, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford would find wide receiver Marvin Jones with a 25-yard touchdown throw, and Detroit was out to an early 7-0 lead.

But the Colts simply didn't blink from there.

Indy would use some huge plays both on offense and defense, as well as take advantage of some crucial Detroit mishaps, to score 20 points in the second quarter and 21 more points in the fourth, and flew home Sunday with a comfortable 41-21 road victory to improve to 5-2 on the year for a second straight season.

"Good win today," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "We talked really hard about playing good football for 60 minutes, putting good stuff on tape for 60 minutes, and, you know, like any football game we know there's going to be swings, highs and lows. I thought our guys handled that well.

"We get a punt blocked; nobody panicked," Reich continued. "That's what we wanna do: we want to just keep getting a little bit better every week, so really proud of the way the guys hung in there and played to the final whistle."

The Lions (3-4) took that aforementioned 7-0 lead into the second quarter, but by that point the Colts' defense had already made amends by forcing Detroit into a three-and-out on its next drive after the early touchdown.

Then Philip Rivers and the Colts offense started to go to work.

The veteran quarterback led a quick four-play, 61-yard scoring drive, connecting on passes of 15, 21 and 22 yards, the last of which was a touchdown throw to running back Nyheim Hines, who used a big block from wide receiver T.Y. Hilton along the sideline and showed off some nimble footwork from there to get the Colts into the end zone for the first time on the day.

That general sequence of events actually repeated itself two more times in the second quarter. The Lions punted after just four plays on their next drive, and then the Colts found the end zone again, thanks in large part to an unnecessary roughness penalty on defensive tackle Danny Shelton, turning what would've been a sure Colts punt into a back-breaking first down. Three plays later, Rivers would find Jack Doyle for a seven-yard touchdown — the veteran tight end's second straight game with a receiving score — and Indy, at 14-7, officially had its first lead of the game with 5:37 left in the second quarter.

The Colts wouldn't relinquish that lead the rest of the way.

They went into halftime with a 20-7 lead thanks to another Rivers touchdown pass to Hines, this time a 29-yard score, as a kick catch interference penalty on the Lions set up the Colts at the Detroit 48-yard line; Rivers needed just six plays and 2:50 to take advantage of that error.

Detroit made things interesting early in the third quarter before Indianapolis was able to pull away in the final period, as Stafford found running back Kerryon Johnson for a nine-yard touchdown pass on the Lions' first possession of the second half to cut the Colts' lead to six, 20-14.

But then the Colts' defense decided to slam the door shut.

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, playing on Sunday for the first time since Week 4 after working his way back from a groin injury, would break through on a blitz late in the third quarter, not only getting the sack on Stafford, his first of the year, but poking the ball loose, which was recovered by defensive end Justin Houston at the Indianapolis 40.

It was both the first lost fumble of the season for the Lions and the first fumble recovery of the year for the Colts.

Eight plays later, running back Jordan Wilkins punched it in from one yard out to put the Colts up 28-14 with 13:36 left in the fourth quarter. Yet again, the Colts took advantage of a critical Lions mistake on that drive, as Rivers, on 3rd and 14 from the Detroit 45, launched a pass deep towards speedy receiver Ashton Dulin near the end zone which fell incomplete, but a pass interference call on Detroit cornerback Justin Coleman set the Colts up with a 1st-and-Goal situation at the Lions' 4-yard line.

Kenny Moore II then put the nail in the coffin.

On the Lions' first play of the ensuing drive, the fourth-year Colts cornerback picked off Stafford's pass intended for Jones at the Detroit 29-yard line and ran it into the end zone from there, giving the Indy defense its third pick-six of the year — and, most importantly, giving the Colts a commanding 35-14 lead at the 13:26 mark of the fourth quarter.

The two teams would trade touchdowns the rest of the way — Trey Burton added a two-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, becoming the third tight end in NFL history, and first since 1968, to log a rushing touchdown in consecutive games — but the Colts would ultimately head home with the 20-point road win.

The Indianapolis offense overall was extremely efficient on the day, converting 7-of-14 third-down opportunities, moving the chains on its lone fourth-down attempt and also scoring touchdowns on all three trips inside the red zone.

Rivers followed up his best performance with the Colts in Week 6 against the Bengals with another strong outing Sunday against the Lions, completing 23-of-33 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a QB rating of 123.5. He completed passes to 11 different receivers; Hines finished with three receptions for a team-best 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilkins led the way on the ground for the Colts, finishing with 20 rushing attempts for 89 yards (4.5 avg.) and one touchdown.

The Colts' defense, meanwhile, had a downright dominant performance against the Lions' rushing attack, holding Detroit to 13 carries for just 29 yards (2.2 avg.) on the day. In fact, the Lions had just five rushing yards in the first half, the fewest yards allowed by the Colts in the first two quarters since at least 2000.

Leonard was terrific in his return to the lineup on Sunday, finishing with a team-best nine tackles with his aforementioned sack and forced fumble.

The Indy defense logged a season-best five sacks on the day, led by two each defensive tackle/ends Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis. The Colts also had nine tackles for loss, with two each coming from Autry, Lewis, linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Khari Willis.

The Colts head back home next week, as they play host to the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Single-game tickets are on sale to the public at Ticketmaster.com.

The Ravens fell to 5-2 on the season today with a narrow 28-24 loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Game Photos: Colts At Lions

See all the action at Ford Field as the Indianapolis Colts face the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

D5A_4905
1 / 111
D5A_4677
2 / 111
D5B_3474
3 / 111
D5A_4672
4 / 111
D5B_3480
5 / 111
D5B_3485
6 / 111
D5B_3519
7 / 111
D5B_3515
8 / 111
D5B_3499
9 / 111
D5B_3576
10 / 111
D5B_3554
11 / 111
D5B_3571
12 / 111
D5B_3578
13 / 111
D5B_3550
14 / 111
D5B_3595
15 / 111
D5B_3692
16 / 111
D5B_3667
17 / 111
D5B_3701
18 / 111
D5B_3735
19 / 111
D5B_3727
20 / 111
D5B_3726
21 / 111
D5A_4691
22 / 111
D5A_4798
23 / 111
D5A_4782
24 / 111
D5A_4795
25 / 111
D5B_3763
26 / 111
D5B_3792
27 / 111
D5B_3791
28 / 111
D5B_3764
29 / 111
D5A_4868
30 / 111
D5A_4875
31 / 111
D5A_4835
32 / 111
D5A_4853
33 / 111
D5A_4894
34 / 111
D5B_3855
35 / 111
D5B_3862
36 / 111
D5B_3870
37 / 111
D5B_3904
38 / 111
D5B_3934
39 / 111
D5B_3929
40 / 111
D5B_3990
41 / 111
D5B_3954
42 / 111
D5B_3946
43 / 111
D5B_4006
44 / 111
D5B_4031
45 / 111
D5B_4022
46 / 111
D5B_3960
47 / 111
D5B_4120
48 / 111
D5B_4150
49 / 111
D5B_4046
50 / 111
D5B_4102
51 / 111
D5B_4127
52 / 111
D5B_4142
53 / 111
D5A_4942
54 / 111
D5A_4955
55 / 111
D5B_4273
56 / 111
D5B_4195
57 / 111
D5B_4237
58 / 111
D5B_4277
59 / 111
D5B_4219
60 / 111
D5A_5063
61 / 111
D5A_5031
62 / 111
D5A_5139
63 / 111
D5A_5151
64 / 111
D5A_5076
65 / 111
D5A_5025
66 / 111
D5A_5113
67 / 111
D5A_5071
68 / 111
D5B_4346
69 / 111
D5B_4286
70 / 111
D5B_4302
71 / 111
D5B_4454
72 / 111
D5B_4557
73 / 111
D5B_4684
74 / 111
D5B_4694
75 / 111
D5B_4638
76 / 111
D5B_4658
77 / 111
D5A_5180_1
78 / 111
D5B_4961
79 / 111
D5B_4977
80 / 111
D5B_4949
81 / 111
D5B_4885
82 / 111
D5B_4889
83 / 111
D5B_4973
84 / 111
D5B_4864
85 / 111
D5A_5334
86 / 111
D5A_5404
87 / 111
D5A_5250
88 / 111
D5A_5372
89 / 111
D5A_5300
90 / 111
D5A_5380
91 / 111
D5A_5307
92 / 111
D5B_5029
93 / 111
D5B_5078
94 / 111
D5B_5127
95 / 111
D5B_5041
96 / 111
D5B_5124
97 / 111
D5B_5101
98 / 111
D5B_5052
99 / 111
D4C_9744
100 / 111
D4C_9729
101 / 111
D5A_5467
102 / 111
D5A_5433
103 / 111
D5A_5500
104 / 111
D5A_5484
105 / 111
D5A_5429
106 / 111
D5A_5453
107 / 111
D5B_5416
108 / 111
D5A_5523
109 / 111
D5B_5445
110 / 111
D5B_5438
111 / 111

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Lions 21

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 8 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
news

Colts Improve To 5-2 With 41-21 Road Win Over Lions

The Indianapolis Colts improved their record to 5-2 on the year with their 41-21 road victory over the Detroit Lions (3-4) Sunday in their Week 8 matchup at Ford Field.
news

#INDvsDET Inactives List (2020, Week 8)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
news

Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Kelly Both Active For Colts Today Against Lions; Michael Pittman Jr. Set To Make Return

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox and center Ryan Kelly, both of whom were questionable heading into today's Week 8 road matchup against the Detroit Lions with knee injuries, are officially active and could be available for the team.
news

Colts To Host Up To 12,500 Fans For Nov. 22 Home Game Vs. Packers

Single-game tickets to IND-GB on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Lions, Week 8

Fresh off their bye week, the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday travel to take on the Detroit Lions (3-3), winners of two straight and three of their last four, at Ford Field. Check out the official game preview.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Lions, Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts return from their bye week today to take on a Detroit Lions team that will give up a ton of points to running backs and wide receivers, which could be promising for those with Jonathan Taylor and T.Y. Hilton in their lineups. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 8 fantasy preview.
news

Colts Mailbag: Run Game Jumpstart Against Lions, Trade Deadline Approach, Getting Kemoko Turay Back

In this week's edition of the Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about whether Indy can get its run game back on track against today's opponent, the Detroit Lions, how the team will approach Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, when defensive end Kemoko Turay might possibly make his return to game action and much more.
news

Colts Activate WR Michael Pittman Jr. From IR; Waive WR Daurice Fountain

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have activated wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Injured Reserve list and waived wide receiver Daurice Fountain.
news

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against Lions; Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Kelly Both Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, but tight end Mo Alie-Cox and center Ryan Kelly are both being labeled as questionable.
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Mo Alie-Cox Returns; Jack Doyle, Ryan Kelly Sit Out Practice

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? 
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON NOV. 8TH

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8th as they welcome a maximum of 12,500 fans vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Get Tickets

Advertising