Nick Sirianni On Jordan Wilkins' Expanded Role, Trey Burton's Versatility

» The Colts love drawing up plays that highlight Trey Burton's versatility: Burton ran the wildcat in college at Florida, so he came into the NFL with plenty of experience taking snaps from the center and making things happen. Then came Super Bowl LII, when he executed the "Philly Special" to perfection by taking a pitch from running back Corey Clement on 4th and Goal from the 1-yard line and surprising everybody by then throwing a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles, helping propel the Philadelphia Eagles to the championship.

So, while Burton performs his regular blocking and catching tight end duties extremely well, his athleticism and versatility allows for an expanded role within the Colts' playbook.

We saw that first hand in Week 6, when head coach Frank Reich dialed up a wildcat formation with Burton at quarterback on 2nd and Goal from the 1 and Burton was able to punch it in for the touchdown.

Then, last Sunday against the Lions, Burton did it again; lined up as the quarterback in the wildcat formation, Burton, on 2nd and Goal from the two-yard line, used a little RPO action on a keeper to get into the end zone again, becoming the third tight end in NFL history and the first since 1968 to have consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Sirianni said Burton is "just a good football player," which is "one of the best compliments you can say to a guy." Accordingly, the Colts want to get the football in Burton's hands as much as they can.