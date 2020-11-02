Will The Colts Be Active Before Tuesday's Trade Deadline?

Roster improvements?

If the Colts were to make a move by Tuesday afternoon's trade deadline, what areas of the roster could they possibly be targeting for an improvement?

» Indianapolis headed into this past offseason looking to get more explosive in the passing game, and through seven games they've done just that; with new quarterback Philip Rivers in the mix, the Colts currently rank fourth in the NFL in explosive pass play percentage (completions of 15 yards or more) at 17.1, according to Pro Football Focus.

That being said, could the team possibly be targeting a big-name wide receiver to add to the mix? The Colts have been hit by injuries at the position, with top slot receiver Parris Campbell out indefinitely since Week 2 with a knee injury, and with 2020 second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. just getting back into the fold on Sunday after missing three games with a lower leg injury. Top receiver T.Y. Hilton, meanwhile, exited Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions with a groin injury, and his immediate status is unknown.

The counter-argument to adding a wide receiver at the trade deadline? This isn't the MLB, NBA or NHL, where you can generally plug-and-play most players at any position mid-season (with some exceptions). It takes time for a wide receiver to build a rapport with his quarterback, to pick up his new team's playbook and to execute the techniques expected of him by his new coaching staff.

That doesn't mean a receiver can't conceivably come in and make an instant impact — it's certainly been done before — but these are just some of the factors one considers when exploring these moves.

» Perhaps the most perplexing part about the Colts' offense to this point of the season is its occasional struggles in the run game. Indianapolis ranked seventh in the league in rushing last season — and was just 1.5 yards per game outside of the top five — but this season, despite running the ball on 44.5 percent of their offensive plays, the fifth-highest rate in the league, the Colts rank 25th in total rushing yards and last in yards-per-carry average.

But Ballard and head coach Frank Reich could very well just decide to stand pat and continue chipping away when it comes to the run game. The Colts have one of the league's top offensive line units, and they have a talented, versatile running backs group led by 2020 second-round pick Jonathan Taylor and third-year veterans Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, both of whom had big performances Sunday against the Lions. Patience could be key in this area specifically.

» On defense, there really aren't many deficiencies to pick at to this point of the season if you're the Colts. The team ranks third in yards allowed, second in first downs allowed, sixth in passing yards allowed, first in interceptions, second in rushing yards allowed, first in rushing touchdowns allowed, second in yards per carry allowed and eighth in total takeaways.

The one defensive area that could stand to improve moving forward, however, is the overall pass rush. While the Colts rank 12th in total sacks per game (2.6) — and are coming off a season-best five-sack performance in Sunday's win over the Lions — the team is getting pressure on the quarterback on 28 percent of total dropbacks, according to PFF, which ranks 21st in the NFL.