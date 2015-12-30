Colts Mailbag

Colts Wednesday Mailbag: What Does The Colts Offensive Line Future Look Like?

Intro: This Wednesday, mailbag readers inquire about the injuries to Matt Hasselbeck, the future of the Colts offensive line and the offseason outlook for Andrew Luck.

Dec 30, 2015 at 12:05 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Each week, readers of Colts.com can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Wednesday or Saturday mailbag.

Here is the collection of Wednesday questions:Ben B. (Muncie, IN)

Why are the Colts starting injured Hasselbeck over a good backup QB Charlie Whitehurst.

Bowen: I think we saw for a glimpse on Sunday why the Colts are starting Hasselbeck over Whitehurst. Yes, Hasselbeck has been dealing with a plethora of injuries this season, however he still gives the Colts the best chance to win. Hasselbeck led the Colts on the first touchdown drive and had them back in Miami territory for a second touchdown before he exited. After that, the Colts could only produce three points the rest of the way. Whitehurst has only been in this offense for two months and hadn't really taken any first-team reps until Hasselbeck was initially hurt in the Steelers game. Then you factor in the vast, vast experience Hasselbeck has compared to Whitehurst, that's why the Colts stayed with the 40-year-old for so long.

Curtis S. (Fort Dodge, IA)

If we are looking ahead to next year the offensive line has to be improved. When Manning was quarterback he was one of the least his or hurried QBs and by far less mobile than Luck, who is the Most hit QB this year. Going back to Faulk, Edge and Addai the Colts ran the ball successfully. What changes do you see happening with the offensive line? Move Anthony to a guard and Rietz to left tackle and look at D. Good at right tackleand pick up a free agent O lineman or 2. Do you think this might be possible?

Bowen: Curtis, I don't really see your scenario being a possibility. I understand what you are trying to do in getting Good on the field. However, unless an injury occurs, Anthony Castonzo is going nowhere besides his left tackle spot. I get into this below, but I think the Colts can more than get by with what they have on the edges heading into next year (Castonzo, Joe Reitz and Denzelle Good). Jack Mewhort has shown he is definitely a quality starter at the left guard position after two NFL seasons. The other interior spots remain a little more unsettled with Hugh Thornton nearing the end of his rookie deal and the center position once again seeing a rotation for a second straight season. In my opinion, if the Colts can find an interior prospect in the early-to-mid rounds of the draft, that would go a long way in building things up front.

Paul M. (Pittston, PA)

Hey Kevin, any truth to the rumor that Luck's agent is going to demand the 0-Line gets fixed before he signs a long term contract.

Bowen: Paul, I have not read any sort of rumor that Luck's agent is demanding the offensive line to be fixed. If there was any truth to such a claim, this would have been hitting mainstream NFL media. It hasn't, so I find such a rumor hard to believe. Now, clearly the Colts know they need to get better in the interior of their line. I think going forward, the Colts definitely have enough quality on the edges (Anthony Castonzo, Joe Reitz and Denzelle Good). Also, Jack Mewhort has had a really nice year after moving over to left guard in Week Three. The Colts could still use some depth in the interior to solidify things around Andrew Luck.

Isak H. (Mexico City)

Hi, why is Colt Anderson not playing? Thanks. Happy New Year.

Bowen: Isak, Colt Anderson has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks. He worked out before Sunday's game in Miami, but obviously couldn't give it a go after being listed as questionable. Anderson is the team's special teams quarterback. Anderson is expected to be back at practice this week.

Dave H (Sebring, FL)

KEVIN, DO YOU THINK LUCK WILL GO SOMEWHERE AND WORK WITH O-LINE,WRS,TES DURING THE SUMMER? I KNOW SEVERAL QBS DO THIS!ALSO THIS TEAM IS TERRIBLE AT DISGUISING OR TRYING TO CONFUSES TEAMS.IT JUST SEEMS EVERY TEAM WE PLAY KNOW WHEN WE ARE RUNNING OR PASSING AND WE MUST GET BETTER AT FOOLING TEAMS???

Bowen: Dave, Andrew Luck always gathers some of his offensive players together in the offseason. When the team is not participating in the offseason program, Luck has met with guys in Miami, out at Stanford and even around the Indianapolis area to get some work in outside of OTAs. I fully expect Luck to do this again in 2016.

Advertising