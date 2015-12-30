Colts Wednesday Mailbag: What Does The Colts Offensive Line Future Look Like?

Bowen: Curtis, I don't really see your scenario being a possibility. I understand what you are trying to do in getting Good on the field. However, unless an injury occurs, Anthony Castonzo is going nowhere besides his left tackle spot. I get into this below, but I think the Colts can more than get by with what they have on the edges heading into next year (Castonzo, Joe Reitz and Denzelle Good). Jack Mewhort has shown he is definitely a quality starter at the left guard position after two NFL seasons. The other interior spots remain a little more unsettled with Hugh Thornton nearing the end of his rookie deal and the center position once again seeing a rotation for a second straight season. In my opinion, if the Colts can find an interior prospect in the early-to-mid rounds of the draft, that would go a long way in building things up front.