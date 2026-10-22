Colts locker room on former GM Chris Ballard, on and off the field

For running back Jonathan Taylor, the relationship with Ballard goes beyond the initial phone calls.

"It's giving you the opportunity of a lifetime to want to live out your dreams and take care of your family," running back Jonathan Taylor said. "At the end of the day, when you're going through the draft, it's which team, which organization believes that you can be a difference maker in an organization. So I think he's been a tremendous help in this journey. And like I said, that you know, I was lost for words because you just start thinking, 'How could I have been more you know of a factor and possibly having a different outcome?'"

Each player who was asked about Ballard had the same general consensus: he was a stand-up, good man.

"Yeah, obviously, you know, tough, tough news to get, and feel, you know, obviously really grateful for Chris and his support, him giving me a chance here, and you know it's tough whenever you see anyone let go in this business, especially someone like him," quarterback Daniel Jones said. "He's a first-class guy, cares about the players, treats all the players the right way, and you know you can tell he really cares. So I feel lucky to have spent the time together with him and have the ultimate respect for who he is as a man, so tough. You know, it's a tough part of the business, but you know, I think you know, obviously, feel for him, feel for his family. "

To put it simply, football is a result-based business. The job security of several off the field rely on those off, and Colts players know that their performance was a large part as to why Ballard was relieved of his duties.

"At some point, it's on the team as a collective in order to prove the GM right," Taylor said. "You start thinking about all of the plays you had, all the games you had, all the years, and you know what could have been different to maybe have a different outcome."

While players can sit and debate what went wrong, they must turn their focus to their next task at hand: the Minnesota Vikings.

And while there may be a bunch of noise on social media, the Colts locker room has done its best to tune it out and keep its tunnel vision.