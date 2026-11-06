Colts-Cowboys preview: 3 things to watch in Week 9

The Ohio State defensive end duo of Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Caden Curry has flashed as of late, and look for both players to continue to see upticks in their playing time. Against the Jaguars, Tuimoloau pummeled quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a strip-sack Curry recovered; he had another pressure that could've resulted in a sack had a Jaguars offensive lineman not kicked his leg out to trip Tuimoloau after the 2025 second-round pick won early into a first-half snap.

"He did a heck of a job," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said of Curry. "He missed an opportunity on a sack. He had the guy in his grasp and Latu was able to clean it up. But his overall effort, you start with that. It showed up on that screen play, the one screen he makes the play, clubs – tries to punch the ball out with a good attempt of a strip attempt, which was fantastic. He can do multiple jobs for us, both outside and we moved him inside a little bit now with Buck (DeForest Buckner) being gone as an inside rusher on third down. And that's where he came clean on that sack, or missed sack opportunity. But overall, hard-trying guy who brings multiple roles to the table. So, we'll continue to get him some more snaps."