Colts Week 7 Preview: Brian Flores' aggressive Vikings defense presents major challenge for Daniel Jones, Shane Steichen

For the Colts, handling Flores' blitz will be a major factor in determining their offensive success on Sunday. Offensively, Steichen's group is ninth in EPA per play against the blitz, largely owing to none of quarterback Daniel Jones' six interceptions coming against blitzes. Jones, though, is averaging 5.5 yards per pass and has been pressured on 48.7 percent of his dropbacks against the blitz this season; the Colts have the second lowest explosive passing rate against the blitz (6.6 percent), ahead of only the Denver Broncos.

"It doesn't fall on one guy," Steichen said. "There's some un-scouted looks. There's some other things. You've got to win one-on-one matchups, get the ball of your hand. And so, we look at those every week to get those things fixed and improved on."

The point here being: Finding solutions to the problems presented by Flores' blitzes requires focus on the right things, not on the organizational change that happened Monday or chatter from outside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The Vikings enter Week 7 allowing just 12.8 points per game, easily the lowest rate in the league.

"Looking at their defense, they're the best in the business right now," Steichen said.

This is where the veteran leadership of guys like Buckner and running back Jonathan Taylor and guard Quenton Nelson will come into play. The weekly process those veterans have doesn't change amid a two-game skid and a general manager being let go. It would be the same – and was the same last year – if the Colts were on a winning streak.

And that's important here, because the last line of Colts Owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon's statement Monday announcing her decision on Ballard made things clear: winning remains the expectation for the 2026 Colts.