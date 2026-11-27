If Anthony Richardson Sr. is looking for an example of a quarterback taking advantage of a second chance, all he'll have to do is look across the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Since being jettisoned by the Minnesota Vikings for a fourth-round pick in September, JJ McCarthy – a 2024 first-round pick – has quarterbacked the New York Giants to the top of the NFC East with a 6-3-1 record. McCarthy, in his lone year as a starter in Minnesota, completed 57.6 percent of his passes and had a 72.6 passer rating. It's not like McCarthy has blown away opposing defenses in New York – he's completed 59.2 percent of his passes with an 84.5 passer rating – but he's played winning football.

The Giants haven't needed McCarthy to be a superstar, but he's stabilized an offense that lost starter Jaxson Dart in Week 2.

So can Richardson step in for the Colts, who waived starter Daniel Jones last week, and stabilize an offense that's 26th in points per game (19.2) entering Week 12?

"(The) last few days definitely been kind of crazy, especially with everything that's happened to the roster, especially me getting bumped up to QB1," Richardson said. "But I'm blessed. I'm grateful for the opportunity. I'm ready to showcase what I can do and go out there and have fun."

Richardson hasn't started a game since Week 16 of the 2024 season. He missed the final two games of that year with a back injury, lost a competition to Jones during training camp in 2025 and then landed on injured reserve last October following a freak accident while doing pregame band work. He's only thrown six passes in the last two seasons, with three completions – one of which was to himself.

The 24-year-old Richardson, though, believes his game has grown over the last two years spent largely behind the scenes.

"I just always waited for the opportunity, waited for the moment. It finally got here, and it's up to me to make sure I'm ready for that opportunity and go out there and do what I'm supposed to do," Richardson said. "But throughout the years and throughout these past couple months, just me preparing like I was going to be the starter eventually, and hoping that one day I would get a chance to go out there and showcase what I've learned over the years, and hopefully I get to do that this weekend."

Richardson certainly feels prepared. The question to be answered on Sunday, then, is this: prepared for what?

Will the Colts' offense look like it did in Week 16 of 2024, when Richardson attempted only 11 passes while Taylor rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns? Or will it look more like it did after Richardson returned from his two-game benching that season, when he averaged 30 passing attempts per game with an average depth of target of 12 yards (second-highest in the NFL) in Weeks 11-15?

"He's got a unique skillset," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Obviously, he's really good running the football. He can break tackles, make some plays with his legs, and so we've got to do a great job as a coaching staff putting him in position to go be successful."

The explosive offense the Colts envisioned heading into 2024 – with Richardson and Taylor putting defenses in a schematic bind – never quite materialized that season. But there were occasional glimpses of it, like against the New York Jets, when the threat of both players' running ability froze linebackers and allowed Richardson to zip intermediate throws between the numbers.

"It's just about making the defense kind of pick their poison," Taylor said. "They have to account for everyone and hopefully we're able to get it going. Hopefully we're able to jumpstart some more of those explosives – the ones that you guys like, the long ones. But it's just going to be play-by-play. We got to take what the defense gives us, but then also, I know that his talents will take over as well."

The Giants' defense, though, will present a significant challenge for Richardson and the Colts' offense. New York has allowed opponents to score on just 32.8 percent of their drives, the fifth-lowest rate in the NFL, with former first-round picks standing out on every level of the Giants' defense (like defensive end Abdul Carter, linebacker Arvell Reese and cornerback Deonte Banks).

"They fly around for sure," Richardson said. "They have some great edge rushers, great DBs out there. A young linebacker that's pretty good. There's a lot of great things that they do, but we're going to try to do our part and try to limit those things."

However Sunday's game looks, though, Richardson is appreciative of the opportunity ahead of him. This was not a guaranteed development for the 2023 No. 4 overall pick, who a year ago wasn't sure he'd be able to play football again. He requested a trade in the spring, and when nothing materialized, he committed himself to being a good teammate and winning the Colts' backup quarterback gig during a training camp competition. Now, he'll start again with hope, excitement and, most importantly, gratitude.