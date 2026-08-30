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53 Man Roster

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Colts announce initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

The Colts on Sunday unveiled their initial 53-man roster.

Aug 30, 2026 at 06:01 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts on Sunday made a flurry of transactions to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline.

This roster may change in the coming days, as any waiver claims the Colts are awarded from Sunday's initial round of league-wide cuts will be processed Monday.

But for now, here's how the Colts' initial 53-man roster breaks down:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr.

RUNNING BACKS (3): DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan, Jonathan Taylor

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Keenan Allen, Deion Burks, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Alec Pierce, Laquon Treadwell

TIGHT ENDS (3): Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Tanor Bortolini, Jalen Farmer, Matt Goncalves, Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta, Dalton Tucker, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

DEFENSIVE LINE (11): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry, George Gumbs Jr., Arden Key, Laiatu Latu, Tim Smith, Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Jaylahn Tuimoloau

LINEBACKERS (6): Austin Ajiake, CJ Allen, Bryce Boettcher, Jaylon Carlies, Tahj Chambers, Akeem Davis-Gaither

CORNERBACKS (5): Johnathan Edwards, Sauce Gardner, Jaylon Jones, Justin Walley, Charvarius Ward Sr.

SAFETIES (4): Cam Bynum, AJ Haulcy, Jonathan Owens, Hunter Wohler

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): Spencer Shrader (K), Rigoberto Sanchez (P), Luke Rhodes (LS)

---

See the team on the field against the Baltimore Ravens in two weeks for the home opener! Tickets available now on Ticketmaster.com.

Check out the rest of the schedule at Colts.com/SingleGame.

Who made the initial 53-man roster for the Colts?

Check out the 53 players who made the initial cut for the 2026 season.

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RB DJ Giddens #21
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RB DJ Giddens #21

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Laquon Treadwell #13
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WR Laquon Treadwell #13

© Indianapolis Colts
DT DeForest Buckner #99
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DT DeForest Buckner #99

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Daniel Jones #17
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QB Daniel Jones #17

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Josh Downs #1
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WR Josh Downs #1

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Drew Ogletree #85
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TE Drew Ogletree #85

© Indianapolis Colts
G Dalton Tucker #68
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G Dalton Tucker #68

© Indianapolis Colts
G Quenton Nelson #56
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G Quenton Nelson #56

© Indianapolis Colts
G Matt Goncalves #71
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G Matt Goncalves #71

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor #28
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RB Jonathan Taylor #28

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Jaylon Jones #40
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CB Jaylon Jones #40

© Indianapolis Colts
T Bernhard Raimann #79
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T Bernhard Raimann #79

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Ashton Dulin #16
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WR Ashton Dulin #16

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren #84
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TE Tyler Warren #84

© Indianapolis Colts
S Camryn Bynum #0
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S Camryn Bynum #0

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Grover Stewart #90
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DT Grover Stewart #90

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Alec Pierce #14
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WR Alec Pierce #14

© Indianapolis Colts
G Tanor Bortolini #60
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G Tanor Bortolini #60

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Charvarius Ward
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CB Charvarius Ward

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Tyquan Lewis #94
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DE Tyquan Lewis #94

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Laiatu Latu #97
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DE Laiatu Latu #97

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Mo Alie-Cox #81
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TE Mo Alie-Cox #81

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95
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DT Adetomiwa Adebawore #95

© Indianapolis Colts
T Jalen Travis #75
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T Jalen Travis #75

© Indianapolis Colts
LB Tahj Chambers #44
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LB Tahj Chambers #44

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Tim Smith #93
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DT Tim Smith #93

© Indianapolis Colts
S Jonathan Owens #38
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S Jonathan Owens #38

© Indianapolis Colts
S A.J. Haulcy #25
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S A.J. Haulcy #25

© Indianapolis Colts
G Jalen Farmer #62
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G Jalen Farmer #62

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Jonathan Edwards #35
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CB Jonathan Edwards #35

© Indianapolis Colts
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51
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LB Akeem Davis-Gaither #51

© Indianapolis Colts
LS Luke Rhodes #46
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LS Luke Rhodes #46

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Micheal Clemons #72
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DE Micheal Clemons #72

© Indianapolis Colts
DT Jerry Tillery #94
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DT Jerry Tillery #94

© Indianapolis Colts
LB Jaylon Carlies #57
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LB Jaylon Carlies #57

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91
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DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau #91

© Indianapolis Colts
LB Bryce Boettcher #50
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LB Bryce Boettcher #50

© Indianapolis Colts
LB CJ Allen #53
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LB CJ Allen #53

© Indianapolis Colts
P Rigoberto Sanchez #8
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P Rigoberto Sanchez #8

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Deion Burks #80
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WR Deion Burks #80

© Indianapolis Colts
K Spencer Shrader #3
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K Spencer Shrader #3

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Justin Walley #27
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CB Justin Walley #27

© Indianapolis Colts
DE Arden Key #98
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DE Arden Key #98

© Indianapolis Colts
S Hunter Wohler #30
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S Hunter Wohler #30

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Riley Leonard #15
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QB Riley Leonard #15

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26, LB Tahj Chambers #44 and DE Caden Curry #55
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CB Cam Taylor-Britt #26, LB Tahj Chambers #44 and DE Caden Curry #55

© Indianapolis Colts
CB Sauce Gardner #1
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CB Sauce Gardner #1

© Indianapolis Colts
WR Keenan Allen #10
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WR Keenan Allen #10

© Indianapolis Colts
RB Seth McGowan #20
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RB Seth McGowan #20

© Indianapolis Colts
QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5
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QB Anthony Richardson Sr. #5

© Indianapolis Colts
DE George Gumbs Jr. #52
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DE George Gumbs Jr. #52

© Indianapolis Colts
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
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Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

T Luke Tenuta #67
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T Luke Tenuta #67

© Indianapolis Colts
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