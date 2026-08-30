Colts announce initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

The Colts on Sunday made a flurry of transactions to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline.
This roster may change in the coming days, as any waiver claims the Colts are awarded from Sunday's initial round of league-wide cuts will be processed Monday.
But for now, here's how the Colts' initial 53-man roster breaks down:
QUARTERBACKS (3): Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr.
RUNNING BACKS (3): DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan, Jonathan Taylor
WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Keenan Allen, Deion Burks, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Alec Pierce, Laquon Treadwell
TIGHT ENDS (3): Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren
OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Tanor Bortolini, Jalen Farmer, Matt Goncalves, Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta, Dalton Tucker, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
DEFENSIVE LINE (11): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Micheal Clemons, Caden Curry, George Gumbs Jr., Arden Key, Laiatu Latu, Tim Smith, Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Jaylahn Tuimoloau
LINEBACKERS (6): Austin Ajiake, CJ Allen, Bryce Boettcher, Jaylon Carlies, Tahj Chambers, Akeem Davis-Gaither
CORNERBACKS (5): Johnathan Edwards, Sauce Gardner, Jaylon Jones, Justin Walley, Charvarius Ward Sr.
SAFETIES (4): Cam Bynum, AJ Haulcy, Jonathan Owens, Hunter Wohler
SPECIAL TEAMS (3): Spencer Shrader (K), Rigoberto Sanchez (P), Luke Rhodes (LS)
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See the team on the field against the Baltimore Ravens in two weeks for the home opener! Tickets available now on Ticketmaster.com.
Check out the rest of the schedule at Colts.com/SingleGame.
Check out the 53 players who made the initial cut for the 2026 season.