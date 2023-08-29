53 Man Roster

Colts announce initial 53-man roster

The Colts made several roster moves on Tuesday ahead of the NFL's deadline for rosters to be trimmed to 53 players. 

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:43 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Tuesday made the following roster moves:

Waived: LB Liam Anderson, S Henry Black, S Marcel Dabo, RB Jake Funk, RB Jason Huntley, DE Khalid Kareem, WR D.J. Montgomery, LB Donavan Mutin, WR Amari Rodgers, CB Darius Rush, DT Caleb Sampson, C Dakoda Shepley, WR Mike Strachan, CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB Kevin Toliver

Released: TE Pharaoh Brown, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, WR Breshad Perriman, T Dan Skipper, WR Vyncint Smith, WR James Washington, WR Juwann Winfree

Placed on Injured Reserve: LB JoJo Domann, DE Titus Leo, C Danny Pinter, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform: RB Jonathan Taylor

Moved to Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list: CB Chris Lammons

With the moves, the Colts' initial 53-man roster is now set.

Quarterbacks: Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson

Running backs: Evan Hull, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss

Wide receivers: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr.

Tight ends: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods

Offensive line: Blake Freeland, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Carter O'Donnell, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith

Defensive line: McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Eric Johnson II, Grover Stewart, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye

Linebackers: Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard

Cornerbacks: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II

Safeties: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Rodney Thomas II

Special teams: PK Matt Gay, LS Luke Rhodes, P Rigoberto Sanchez

