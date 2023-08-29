Colts announce initial 53-man roster

The Colts on Tuesday made the following roster moves:
Waived: LB Liam Anderson, S Henry Black, S Marcel Dabo, RB Jake Funk, RB Jason Huntley, DE Khalid Kareem, WR D.J. Montgomery, LB Donavan Mutin, WR Amari Rodgers, CB Darius Rush, DT Caleb Sampson, C Dakoda Shepley, WR Mike Strachan, CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB Kevin Toliver
Released: TE Pharaoh Brown, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, WR Breshad Perriman, T Dan Skipper, WR Vyncint Smith, WR James Washington, WR Juwann Winfree
Placed on Injured Reserve: LB JoJo Domann, DE Titus Leo, C Danny Pinter, TE Ricky Seals-Jones
Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform: RB Jonathan Taylor
Moved to Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list: CB Chris Lammons
With the moves, the Colts' initial 53-man roster is now set.
Quarterbacks: Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson
Running backs: Evan Hull, Deon Jackson, Zack Moss
Wide receivers: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr.
Tight ends: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods
Offensive line: Blake Freeland, Wesley French, Will Fries, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Carter O'Donnell, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith
Defensive line: McTelvin Agim, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Eric Johnson II, Grover Stewart, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye
Linebackers: Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, EJ Speed, Grant Stuard
Cornerbacks: Darrell Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II
Safeties: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Rodney Thomas II
Special teams: PK Matt Gay, LS Luke Rhodes, P Rigoberto Sanchez